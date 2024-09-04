Zeam Launches Hyperlocal Swing State Hub as the Presidential Race Heats Up

Zeam, the streaming service connecting viewers with local content in the cities and towns they care about most, has announced the debut of a new hub, Swing State Election News. It will provide viewers anywhere access to key happenings on the campaign trail in Swing States as captured by broadcast news stations based in those locales. Swing State Election News fills a void in the current presidential election coverage by bringing a true local lens to news coverage and longer form features of rallies, keynotes, and other moments in the places where the 2024 election is likely to be decided. The hub will feature broadcasts from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Swing State Election News will also include coverage of critical down ballot races grabbing national attention in those regions.

“Swing State Election News enables out-of-market viewers to see the same news coverage that viewers within the Swing State markets are seeing,” Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media said. “Through this one, convenient hub, viewers can see happenings on the campaign trail that might not be covered by more national media, or their own local station, as well as the reactions of local voters interviewed by reporters at the local stations. With this kind of access, it’s possible for voters to keep up with how the campaign is being covered, and how voters are reacting throughout the battleground states."

Perry also said that Zeam has a social media strategy in place to bring in viewers of all ages to watch Swing State Election News and other content on the platform.

With access to content from local stations in every key state, Swing State Election News will deliver non-stop coverage of the states and voters poised to have a major impact on the 2024 election. In addition to event coverage, Swing State Election News will help viewers track voter sentiment, campaign engagement and real-time election updates in swing states leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Since launching earlier this year, Zeam, with its moniker “Always Local, Always Free,” Zeam has established itself as the go-to destination for local content. Zeam currently features streams from over 300 local stations and has partnerships with such top local broadcast groups as Gray TV, CBS, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, and others.

