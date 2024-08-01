Streaming Media Connect Sneak Preview: Over the Hedge - Monetizing CTV and FAST Channels With Samsung, Roku, TVREV, IAB Tech Lab, and The Independent Streaming Alliance
On Wednesday, August 21, Tim Ware, Co-founder, Independent Streaming Alliance, will moderate the panel “Over the Hedge: Monetizing CTV and FAST Channels as Walled Gardens Proliferate.” The emergence of the smart TV OEM has created increasing opportunities for platform distributors and challenges for content providers as distributors grab greater percentages of inventory and revenue splits to generate greater revenue upside to selling the hardware. How do programmers contend with the high costs of programming that require ad support among the next generation of walled gardens in smart TV OEMs that have burst on the scene with generous inventory splits and registered users? How does the universal identifier conundrum contend with the increasing importance of contextual alignment? Who can best govern fair business practices that allow the buy side to have equal access to the various supply channels, and how can all parties mutually prosper?
Confirmed panelists include Justin Fromm, Head of Insights, North America, Samsung Ads, Marion Ranchet, Founder & Managing Director, The Local Act Consultancy and Streaming Made Easy, Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab, and Alan Wolk, Co-Founder/Lead Analyst, TVREV.
Justin Fromm is an experienced media executive and a leading expert in the Connected TV and SVOD space, currently serving as Head of Insights, North America at Samsung Ads. Justin has extensive experience as a data leader, conducting strategic research on the value and effectiveness of TV and digital media as advertising platforms, the marketing of televisual programming, and the effects of new technology on consumer behavior and the media industry.
"CTV, as a digital medium, provides a wealth of viewership data that wasn’t previously available to TV advertisers,” Fromm says. “Using device-level data that understands how viewers traverse the walled-gardens of streaming, TV manufacturers enable cross-platform strategies that seamlessly integrate linear and streaming."
Marion Ranchet currently runs The Local Act Consultancy, empowering streaming video services to launch and grow in Western Europe. With 18 years of experience in the industry, and as a film and TV lover, she advises streamers, distribution platforms and technology vendors on how to launch and grow in Europe through her deep knowledge of the varying markets, and with a strong content expertise and distribution? network in place. You will often see Marion sharing incredibly useful nuggets of information on LinkedIn, her newsletter “Streaming Made Easy,” and during industry events like IBC or MIPCOM.
"Competition is not only healthy in Free Streaming, it's needed,” Ranchet says. “Why? Because Ad-supported Streaming is all about scale. More platforms = more eyeballs = more ad opportunities = more ad revenues. The perfect flywheel. However, we’re now at a crossroad. A walled garden approach impairs the sustainability of the ecosystem. A level of transparency and standardization is needed to empower stakeholders, especially content publishers, across the board to monetize their inventories and further grow their operations.”
Charlie Goodman heads up Roku Ad Exchange as the product management lead of Roku’s supply-side platform. He drives the ad serving and integration strategy for The Roku Channel, optimizing connections with DSPs and SSPs for enhanced advertising solutions. Previously at Target, Charlie was instrumental in founding and expanding Roundel’s product capabilities and led the development of its foundational ad technologies, including data management, campaign planning, and ad experiences. Committed to advancing CTV advertising, Charlie focuses on delivering innovative, advertiser-centric solutions.
Anthony Katsur is a digital media veteran with more than twenty-five years of executive leadership at the intersection of technology innovation, product leadership, business strategy, and growth. As Chief Executive Officer for IAB Tech Lab, Katsur is responsible for overseeing product, engineering, membership, and operations teams for the digital advertising industry's global technical standards-setting organization.
It's safe to say that Alan Wolk, a much sought-after writer, speaker and consultant, has established himself as one of the industry's most influential thought leaders. By focusing on the intersection of streaming and advertising, Wolk—who coined the acronym FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) and his TVREV colleagues have helped make the firm one of the media industry’s go-to resources as it attempts to process the changes brought about by the shift to streaming.
Panel moderator Tim Ware is a multimedia sales veteran who has spent the last decade selling Connected TV advertising through the utilization of programmatic advertising technology. Tim has worked on groundbreaking media initiatives throughout his career at a wide array of news, sports and entertainment brands including Crackle / Redbox / Sony Pictures, The Wall Street Journal, WWE, Yardbarker, ESPN, NFL, NBA, NASCAR, NHL and InterZine Productions, and he is Co-Founder of the Independent Streaming Alliance.
