FAST Company: How to Compete in a Crowded FAST Landscape
As more premium content studios take FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) seriously and the number of channels grows, how can independent streamers compete with their more limited budgets and content offerings? Is it more than finding and focusing on a niche? Independent Streaming Alliance co-founders Floris Bauer from Gunpowder & Sky and Tim Ware from Crackle Connex discuss both their individual and collective strategies for surviving, thriving, and monetizing with Streaming Made Easy’s Marion Ranchet in this clip from Streaming Media NYC.
Ranchet notes the initial reluctance of content holders to open their libraries and the increasing competition in the FAST landscape. She wonders how FAST channels can compete with big studios entering the FAST ecosystem.
In the beginning, Bauer says, “I made the mistake of thinking that FAST was the new cable, and now I realize that you're not competing with the former cable channels because they were only 200 or 300 channels. In this world, you compete with 100,000 YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and gaming channels. So there are way more options. So, your channel and your brand need to be super clear.” He outlines how Gunpowder & Sky has segmented its content offerings into sci-fi, aliens, and paranormal categories, with distinct brand names and logos.
Ranchet agrees and says that today, users need to be able to click through programming menus and understand immediately what they will get from a provider, and the more specific, the better. “We're not looking for Netflix within FAST,” she says. “So I think that's one of the mistakes they're making.”
Ware emphasizes the issues with representation for independent streamers and why the Independent Streaming Alliance, comprised of 15 independent streaming companies, is essential. “We're not owned by a big hardware manufacturer or media company,” he says. “And the challenges and opportunities that we face” need to be collectively addressed, which includes promoting a channel's value and preserving its business model, distribution challenges, and measurement issues.
See more highlights and interviews from SMNYC.
Watch full sessions from SMNYC on-demand.
Join us in August 2024 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect.
Related Articles
Now that FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) has arguably moved past the "landgrab for distribution" phase and matured well beyond its initial preponderance of legacy content, are independent streamers' investments in FAST proving worthwhile? Execs from Crackle, Tastemade, and DangerTV—all members of the Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA)—discuss the challenges overcome and the challenges ahead in this discussion with Streaming Made Easy's Marion Ranchet at Streaming Media NYC.
16 Jul 2024
Given that traditional media measurement companies have always underrepresented diverse audiences, minority-owned content companies targeting multicultural audiences face unique challenges in tracking those audiences and leveraging the data to monetize their channels, as Publicis Media EVP Cultural Investment & Innovation Stephen Paez explains in this candid discussion with media universe cartographer Evan Shapiro at Streaming Media NYC.
15 Jul 2024
As we move well into the era of FAST 2.0, will the strategies that brought FAST success in its early days still pay off and ensure continued growth? Is it time for FAST pioneers to re-innovate? And what can the success of primetime YouTube channels teach FAST brands about evolving their strategic roadmap in a mature, less Wild West-like FAST ecosystem? Tastemade's Evan Bregman, ESHAP's Evan Shapiro, Gusto TV's Chris Knight, and TMB's Cameron Saless discuss in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2023.
20 Feb 2024
From the early days of FAST, the agility and strategic innovation that are hallmarks of startups and niche content companies have been critical to success in the FAST world. As the Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) emerges to heighten the advocacy of niche FAST providers, ESHAP's Evan Shapiro, TMB's Cameron Saless, and Gusto TV's Chris Knight discusses how the FAST market began and has matured around nimble startups in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2023.
31 Jan 2024