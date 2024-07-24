Future Today Partners with iSpot.tv to Measure and Optimize Ad-Supported Streaming TV Campaigns

The cross-platform TV measurement company iSpot.tv, and Future Today, the pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions, have partnered to better measure and optimize ad-supported streaming TV campaigns.

According to the press release, “Leveraging iSpot’s Streaming Measurement solution, the collaboration focuses on measuring incremental reach beyond linear campaigns, bringing real-time optimization to advertisers looking to engage with streaming audiences.

“iSpot Streaming Measurement is the ultimate solution for streaming advertisers looking to fine-tune ad delivery. The solution enables brands and agencies an ability to understand unique streaming audience reach, on-target delivery, and deduplication against linear and verified ad delivery. Through this partnership, Future Today is able to gain clear visibility into the streaming metrics that help demonstrate audience reach with trusted and transparent data aiding advertisers in fine-tuning ad delivery.”

When asked about the factors that drove the initial genesis of the Future Today and iSpot.tv partnership, Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today, said, “The conversation with iSpot started with Future Today's need to better understand its audience base and its uniqueness in terms of additional reach over the broadcast networks. Through survey-based research, we already knew that our audience rarely watches traditional TV, but we wanted to show it to our advertisers on a campaign-by-campaign basis, which is what iSpot helps us to do.”

This new audience of “cord-nevers,” demographically young viewers who have never paid for a traditional linear cable TV plan, creates fresh prospects for optimizing new brand and audience connections.

The industry's shift to streaming has peaked, according to data, which also shows that digital video will overtake linear TV in terms of ad expenditure in 2024, bringing in $63 billion. Therefore, it is critical for companies to comprehend and assess the effectiveness of their advertisements in streaming contexts.

“Working with a cord-never audience is actually an opportunity for us to help our partner brands connect with an audience that they are unable to find on traditional television,” Mathur said. “The challenge, however, is to demonstrate to the brands that they are truly reaching a unique audience pool with us. With a trusted measurement partner such as iSpot, we are able to get third party verification and show the value of our audience.”

Future Today discovered that medium- and small-sized companies saw the biggest additional impressions and reach to linear ads utilizing iSpot's measurement:

-Smaller companies increased their reach and impressions by 89%.

-In terms of incremental impressions and reach, medium-sized brands accounted for 67% and 62%, respectively.

-Toy and automotive brands had remarkable increases in incremental reach and impressions of 89% and 73%, respectively.

-For travel brands, Future Today was able to produce over 80% of the incremental impressions (85%) and reach (88%).

-A well-known QSR company in the country with a large TV advertising budget profited from almost 40% increased reach and impressions.

Daniel Loewenberg, VP of Media Partnerships, iSpot.tv, said, “Large, well-known brands often spend millions of dollars on linear TV, week after week, day after day, in order to reach the broad set of consumers they are trying to sell goods or services to. When you are that big, it’s simply harder to gain a great deal of incremental reach of US homes through linear TV.

"Smaller brands do not spend millions on linear TV every week, and it is therefore a bit more achievable for Future Today to provide the incrementality that is so vital to them. It’s why brands who not only have the right strategies, but the right media partners, have an advantage as they seek to drive optimal business outcomes and ultimately try to scale their businesses.”

Image credit: iSpot.tv

