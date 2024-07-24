Nominate Now for the 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

Today we begin accepting nominations for the 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards. It's the only awards program in which the winners are decided by the people who matter most—you, the end users.

This year we're featuring 18 categories, as listed below. Anyone, including vendors themselves, can make nominations, and only one nomination is necessary for a given product or service. We will accept nominations from the same company in multiple categories, but we will not accept more than one nomination per company per category; in some cases, it may make more sense to nominate a product line than a single product. Similarly, companies who participated in the 2024 European Innovation Awards are ineligible for the Readers' Choice Awards, even if they have headquarters on both continents.

Our editorial team will evaluate all the nominations and then announce the final nominations when voting begins.

Nominations open today, and run until August 15. After we've had a chance to sort through your recommendations, we'll open award voting August 28. In a change from previous years, companies will not be able to solicit their employees to vote for their nominees; we don't want this contest to be decided based on the number of employees a company has. Voting will conclude on September 23, and shortly thereafter we'll announce the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each category.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOUR NOMINATIONS

The winners will be featured here on StreamingMedia.com and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine.

If you'd like to see which companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2023, look to our list of winners. Last year we received more than 14,000 votes from more than 1,700 voters.

We can't do this without you, so please think about what companies are doing outstanding work and make your nominations. Vendors in our space can also nominate themselves. The categories below are listed in alphabetical order.

Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform

Closed Captioning Solution

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Cloud Video Production Platform

Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

CTV/OTT Ad Platform

DRM/Content Protection

Encoding Hardware for Live Production

Linear Channel Creation Platform

Live Streaming Service



Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (Cloud)

Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (On-Prem)

On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

OTT Video Platform

Per-Title Encoding Solution

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution

Single or Dual-Stream Encoding Appliances

Video Mixer

