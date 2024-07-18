Snap’s Walled Garden Opens to VideoAmp for Industry-First Strategic Collaboration

Social technology platform Snap has opened its walled garden for an industry-first strategic collaboration with the leading media measurement company VideoAmp.

According to VideoAmp’s press release, Snap “will integrate its first-party data, video, and augmented reality (AR) inventory into VideoAmp’s cross-platform planning solution, enabling advertisers to make strategic budget allocations to efficiently reach audiences across linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms.”

Jack Neff writes in AdAge, “Snap has largely been a walled garden, like other social platforms, retaining user IDs for media planning and measurement within its own ad ecosystem. This move puts Snap more in the ‘hedged garden’ camp of allowing at least limited visibility via VideoAmp.”

Snap will leverage VideoAmp’s big data and tech engine VALID, allowing it to “independently run supplemental measurement and planning alongside its core advertising. As AR adoption grows, VideoAmp’s existing video planning capabilities will also offer a valuable solution for advertisers looking to explore and test new AR formats,” VideoAmp said in a statement.

“This should be seen as a game-changing moment for the industry and cross-platform planning,” said Pete Bradbury, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, VideoAmp. “We have the opportunity to meet consumers at every touchpoint and enrich the planning process by offering a more holistic solution across premium video and digital platforms. Now clients can have the insights they need to more effectively allocate their budgets to reach their target audiences and achieve stronger, better business outcomes. And that’s exciting.”

“At Snap, we help advertisers reach more than 800 million people on Snapchat every month and we’re excited to maximize the impact of their video campaigns with a comprehensive suite of video planning tools,” said Alexander Dao, Global Head of Agency Development & Sales Partnerships, Snap Inc. “VideoAmp’s planner is already familiar to many agencies and gives us an opportunity to provide advertisers with more choices to plan and measure across our video and first-to-market AR formats.”

According to Social Media Today, Snap is renewing its focus on the North American market. In April 2024, Andrew Hutchinson reported that “Snapchat is now up to 422 daily actives, an increase of 8 million users on the previous period. Which is good, but the worrying sign for Snap is that it’s still not gaining traction in its key revenue markets, with U.S. and EU usage remaining flat in the period.”

This means that new collaborations like the one with VideoAmp and its accompanying VALID engine will help to enhance its offerings in the most profitable markets.

Omnicom Group, the global leader in marketing communications, has also observed the benefits of the Snap and VideoAmp collaboration. "How consumers engage with TV and video content is more fluid and diverse than ever as they traverse a rich media ecosystem,” said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer, Omnicom Media Group. “Whether linear TV, streaming environments like CTV, social platforms like Snap or all of the above. What matters to us is understanding these complex consumption dynamics and reacting with smart decisions. Gaining visibility into Snap’s in-platform video consumption strongly supports our mission of holistic cross-channel video planning.”

Image credit: Adtech today

