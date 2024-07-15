FAST, Data, and Tracking Diverse Audiences
Given that traditional media measurement companies have always underrepresented diverse audiences, minority-owned content companies targeting multicultural audiences face unique challenges in tracking those audiences and leveraging the data to monetize their channels, as Publicis Media EVP Cultural Investment & Innovation Stephen Paez explains in this candid discussion with media universe cartographer Evan Shapiro at Streaming Media NYC.
The advantages of FAST channels not being dependent on third-party data
Shapiro says that he believes the data currently available in Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) is not as good as it should be since there is not yet a universal tracking source, along with the use of monthly active as a measurement reference. But he says to Paez, “You feel like that you're able to target your audiences, track them through the lifecycle of the impression-based campaign, and then get real performance data on the other side of it. Do you mind talking about how that experience looks like from your end of things?”
“We know that traditional measurement companies have always underrepresented diverse audiences,” Paez says. “So going in, you have a deficit already. If you're a multicultural property, you either don't have the ‘scale,’ and I put that in quotations because the traditional media measurement companies don't tend to it, or you have an opportunity to underdeliver because the panel isn't representative of an audience. Where I think the opportunity is, from a FAST channel perspective, is that you, as a publisher, can be very honest in terms of what you can deliver. You're no longer dependent on a third party to be able to tell you your audience went from 1 million to a hundred thousand because there weren't two people watching TV. So if you are honest with yourself as a publisher and say, ‘I can deliver X amount of impressions, and you deliver that in full me as a buyer, I will go back to you because you have that ability. Whereas, traditionally, what we see from minority-owned or minority-targeted platforms, there [has been] a significant amount of liability because it's dependent on a third party.”
Why data transparency is essential for FAST channels
Paez emphasizes transparency with media buyers is crucial for FAST channels with diverse audiences. “I think it's better you can deliver a hundred and deliver a hundred, rather than saying you can deliver a thousand and only deliver a hundred. So the onus is now on the media company to be able to be like, you know what? I'm going to deliver the audience that you want in the content that is relevant to them. But this is the amount of inventory I have.”
The importance of media companies delivering relevant content to diverse audiences
Shapiro says, “It sounds to me, at least based on what I am reading and talking to people about, is that we're moving much less towards an ‘impressions based on pure demographic buy’ to one that is based on outcomes, of likely buyer types, and then tracking them through [to] last touch attribution, but even further than that, all the way through the funnel. You're sitting at a big organization. Are you feeling that trend moving that way? Is that reflected in your move towards things like FAST because it gives you a level of new sources of information?”
Paez says that tracking data, especially for diverse audiences, is becoming more difficult because of data privacy laws. “KPIs are extremely critical when you're thinking about diverse audiences because they might not be in the same place as your general market consumer since you haven't been speaking to them or haven't been as relevant to them as long. So understanding that business challenge that you're trying to overcome, then marrying that to the KPI can be critical, but no matter what, always, if you can get closer to that KPI in a very objective way, I think that that's where we're always leaning towards from an innovation perspective.”
Paez further highlights the responsibility of media companies to deliver relevant content to the desired audience and the importance of understanding the unique challenges of individual audiences. “Because your KPI from a general market perspective can be conversion, but if from a Hispanic perspective, they're not even aware, how will you measure them on the same playing field? You can't measure the same. So if you don't have a clear understanding of what your challenges are for the individual audience, that's where it gets really [problematic].”
See more highlights and interviews from SMNYC.
Watch full sessions from SMNYC on-demand.
Join us in August 2024 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect.
Related Articles
Striking a balance between responding to what data tells you about your fan base's desires and staying true to your brand identity is a constant issue for digital strategists, in the FAST world as much as any other part of the media ecosystem. It can be especially difficult for a company like Fuse Media, with its stated mission of telling positive stories for diverse audiences, when the analytics say "more true crime" or "be more like TMZ." Fuse Media VP, Digital Strategy Rashaun Hall explains how he walks this tightrope in this discussion with Media Cartographer Evan Shapiro at Streaming Media NYC.
01 Jul 2024
From the early days of FAST, the agility and strategic innovation that are hallmarks of startups and niche content companies have been critical to success in the FAST world. As the Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) emerges to heighten the advocacy of niche FAST providers, ESHAP's Evan Shapiro, TMB's Cameron Saless, and Gusto TV's Chris Knight discusses how the FAST market began and has matured around nimble startups in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2023.
31 Jan 2024
Revry CEO & Co-Founder Damian Pelliccione provides a capsule history of Revry's evolution and growth as a leading OTT niche vertical and the largest global aggregator and distributor of LGBTQ+ content, from its beginnings as a subscription-based service to a mostly ad-supported tribrid offering--with major partners in the Smart TV space and also global brands like McDonald's.
27 Jun 2022