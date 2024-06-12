Streaming Media 2024 Trendsetters: Interra Systems' Orion - OTT

Streaming video is becoming the dominant medium for content consumption worldwide and this shift is shaping the future of video. To thrive in the competitive streaming industry, it is essential to ensure impeccable video quality through comprehensive monitoring, which directly influences viewer satisfaction.

Interra Systems’ ORION-OTT is specifically designed to meet the emerging demands of new media workflows, characterized by the need for more automation and adaptable monitoring solutions. ORION-OTT enhances operational efficiency by providing the industry’s most in depth closed captions and ad insertion monitoring for streaming service providers. End-to-end monitoring for both IP/Linear and OTT workflows allows for faster troubleshooting and root cause analysis while customization features ensure that media operators can target specific needs within their distribution networks – accommodating various monitoring scenarios – whether on premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments.

Beyond its technical capabilities, Interra Systems positions itself as a dedicated and collaborative partner in quality monitoring, ensuring its customers can always deliver superior video content with confidence. The company’s vast experience and focus on streaming media and video quality helps meet both current and emerging industry standards, ensuring a consistently excellent viewer experience across all platforms.

By leveraging ORION-OTT, broadcasters and content providers benefit from a robust monitoring platform that meets the diverse and rigorous demands placed on streaming services today, and inspires confidence that the quality of content delivered remains exceptional. Interra’s commitment to working alongside its customers ensures that they are equipped with the best tools to succeed in a highly competitive market.

