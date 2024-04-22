Review: BirdDog X1 20X PTZ Cam
Welcome to a brand new BirdDog in the new X1 PTZ Cam, shipping now for $995. The X1's design represents a radical departure from past models like BirdDog's popular X120 line and most other PTZ cams on the market, and features a Wi-Fi antenna, Halo Tally, AI Tracking, an industry-first e-ink display for confidence monitoring. The X1 provides a cleaner, more colorful, and vibrant image compared to the older P200 model (below, left). The X1 also offers better detail and smoothness in its images. It delivers improved image quality, additional hardware capabilities, and speed.
Related Articles
This review will look at an interesting suite of products built around the innovative OBSBOT Tail Air PTZ cam, which has entered the NDI ecosystem. The individual cameras retail for $499, and OBSBOT lent Streaming Media three of them for this review, as well as a couple of accessories to show off how they can work together in a studio or field production.
26 Jan 2024
Today's professional PTZ cameras are nothing like their security camera predecessors. Now you can find models with all the professional features, technology, and hardware that you find on professional camcorders and digital cine cameras. In this PTZ buyers guide, I'll explain many of these features so you can make informed decisions when evaluating PTZ cameras in your own video production workflows.
31 Mar 2023
An exclusive first-look review of the new BirdDog Flex NDI Converter, a tiny device that delivers tally, audio, video, PTZ control, audio intercom, and power via a single Ethernet cable.
30 Jul 2020