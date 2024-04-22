Review: BirdDog X1 20X PTZ Cam

Welcome to a brand new BirdDog in the new X1 PTZ Cam, shipping now for $995. The X1's design represents a radical departure from past models like BirdDog's popular X120 line and most other PTZ cams on the market, and features a Wi-Fi antenna, Halo Tally, AI Tracking, an industry-first e-ink display for confidence monitoring. The X1 provides a cleaner, more colorful, and vibrant image compared to the older P200 model (below, left). The X1 also offers better detail and smoothness in its images. It delivers improved image quality, additional hardware capabilities, and speed.

