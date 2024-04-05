Hot Products: OBSBOT Tail Air AI-Powered PTZ Streaming Camera

OBSBOT’s flagship Tail Air AI-powered PTZ streaming camera delivers 4K video at 30 frames per second or 1080p HD at 60 fps with crystal-clear visual quality. Its large 2-micron pixel size, 1/1.8" CMOS sensor and advanced camera components enable higher quality, brighter frames and finer details with less video noise even in challenging, dimly lit environments.

Tail Air’s advanced AI auto-tracking smoothly follows people, objects or animals—even when a person briefly disappears behind an obstacle. Meanwhile, time-of-flight technology enhances auto-focus speed and efficiency in both bright and low-light situations for a more natural viewer experience.

Dynamic gesture control allows remote starting and stopping of recording as well as zoom adjustments, while the optional Smart Remote Controller offers Bluetooth-based control of PTZ parameters, preset positions, AI features and customizable buttons —particularly convenient when controlling multiple cameras. The AI Director Grids feature of the included OBSBOT Start app automatically divides captured video into multiple sections in real time, enabling several simulated camera angles from a single shot to enrich the streaming experience and immerse online viewers.

Flexible Connectivity

With support for NDI® HX3 technology through an optional license, Tail Air offers high-quality, low-latency video transmission over Wi-Fi or optional Ethernet connectivity(via an OBSBOT USB-C to Ethernet adapter with PoE support). Tail Air can also output via RTSP and UVC, plus RTMP through the OBSBOT Start app. Its recording capabilities save video and audio directly to a Micro SD card in H.264 or H.265 format, and its built-in rechargeable battery enables easy portability for field productions.

The versatile Tail Air can be used as a standalone streaming solution through the OBSBOT Start app or as a PTZ camera source for external production systems over HDMI (with the optional Micro-HDMI to HDMI cable) or NDI HX3. Its compact size and rich feature set make it ideal for environments ranging from classrooms, municipal meeting rooms, small churches and huddle spaces to small studios and live event productions.

OBSBOT Tail Air is distributed in North America by Mobile Video Devices (MVD).