Instant Replay: Streaming Media Connect 2024

ICYMI--Streaming Media presented its 13th Connect virtual conference February 19 - 22, 2024, with media industry cartographer Evan Shapiro as host and MC. Shapiro kicked off the event with a dynamic keynote, digging deep into the Q4 earnings call data to hold the spin doctors accountable and giving an unvarnished view of the industry.

Other highlights included a keynote by Dana McGraw, Senior Vice President, Audience Modeling & Data Science, Disney Advertising, Understanding Audiences: How Disney Advertising Leverages Data Science and Insights to Empower Advertisers, Mind the App: Streaming UX Design Best Practices, with speakers from Crunchyroll, MagellanTV, YouTube TV, Vevo, and Philo, Targeting, Measuring, and Scaling Connected TV Advertising, moderated by Chris Pfaff with speakers from Vevo, Atmosphere.TV, Fubo, and more, FAST Track: Measuring FAST Success in 2024, moderated by Evan Shapiro and featuring speakers from Gannett/USA Today, Fremantle, Fuse Media, and Tubi, and Reality Check: AI’s Role in Streaming, moderated by Steve Vonder Haar of IntelliVid Research and featuring speakers from Starz and Microsoft.

the full archived conference is available

subscribe to Streaming Media's YouTube channel

We'll be back in person for Streaming Media NYC on May 20-22, 2024. More details here.

