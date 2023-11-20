Instant Replay: Streaming Media Connect November 2023

ICYMI--Streaming Media presented its 12th Connect virtual conference November 14 - 16, with media industry cartographer Evan Shapiro as host and MC. Shapiro kicked off the event with a dynamic keynote, digging deep into the Q3 earnings call data to hold the spin doctors accountable and giving an unvarnished view of the industry.

Other highlights included The Future of Streaming with Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Director of Engineering at Google TV, and several panels covering topics such as Cloud Workflows for Streaming and CTV, Optimizing Live Streams at Scale, How Codec Patent Pools Will Impact Streaming in 2024, Making Live Streaming and VOD More Accessible, Live Streaming Technology Trends, and more.

Joel Unickow, VP/Publisher of Streaming Media, says, "Our 12th Streaming Media Connect set the industry bar for engagement in live webinars. Lean-in conversations over our research findings were more than just enlightening—it was essential data for everyone looking at the industry. We are entirely thankful to the sponsors who joined us to make these conversations so rich and possible."

Catch up on all the sessions you might have missed--the full archived conference is available right here and in the video window above.

Also: watch this space for many conference highlight clips to come over the next several weeks, and be sure to subscribe to Streaming Media's YouTube channel so you'll be the first to know when new clips appear.

We'll be back in person for Streaming Media NYC on May 20-22, 2024. More details here.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Instant Replay: Streaming Media Connect 2023 ICYMI--Streaming Media presented its 11th Connect virtual conference August 22-24, with Evan Shapiro as host and MC, a cracking keynote from NBCUniversal VP Quincy Olatunde, and 12 dynamic panel discussions featuring industry luminaries sharing their expertise on topics ranging from OTT to FAST to generative AI to emerging codecs to edge delivery to streaming at scale and more. The full archived conference is available right here!

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned