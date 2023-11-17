-->
Stay up-to-date on everything streaming - Subscribe to Streaming Media Xtra today!

Evan Shapiro Holds the Spin Doctors Accountable in the M&E Third Quarter Earnings Reports

Article Featured Image

Major media and entertainment companies' quarterly earnings calls ought to pull back the curtain on what's really happening in the industry, but they routinely bury unflattering numbers in expert spin, and the press on hand rarely ask questions tough enough to draw out the real story.

M&E industry cartographer Evan Shapiro pulled no punches in his keynote for Streaming Media Connect 2023, digging deep into the Q3 earnings call data to hold the spin doctors accountable and providing an unvarnished view of the industry you won't see anywhere else.

Read Part Two of our highlights from his keynote presentation below, and click here to watch the full keynote video.

Click here to read Part One. 

Watch full sessions from the November Streaming Media Connect here.

We'll be back in person for Streaming Media NYC on May 20-22, 2024. More details here.

The Disco Bros. deep cuts

WBD 3Q 2023 YoY Change

Shapiro pointed out that Warner Bros. Discovery (or as he calls them, the "Disco Bros.") deep cuts from many parts of their business is what truly turned their operating income around, but not without souring the mood on the dance floor. Actions such as shelving highly anticipated movies such as Coyote vs. Acme, dropping a lot of other content from their platforms, and making big cuts to staff may have helped improve the numbers, but only superficially.  

"This is largely a story of year-on-year comparisons," Shapiro said. "Last third quarter, I think they lost over 2 billion. This quarter, they made $97 million in operating income. So it's not a massive amount of operating income, but compared to the massive losses of last year, that's a good story. However, compare it to a company like Paramount, whose direct-to-consumer business grew by 38%, operating income by 10%, and total revenue by 3%. Yes, Warner Brothers' total revenue grew by 2%, and their operating income is up. Still, it's $97 million on a total revenue base of $10 billion versus $600 million on a total revenue base of 7 billion.

"Their direct-to-consumer business is up only 5%. This is supposed to be an emerging growth sector for them, and it's up only 5% year on year, which is lower than pretty much everybody in their competitive set, and their advertising numbers are dropping faster than anyone in their competitive set. So yes, traditional media is being punished by this ad bounce back, but Warner Brothers seems to be taking a much larger brunt of that ad sales downturn than their traditional media brethren."

Shapiro mentioned that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and board member John Malone have hinted at plans to begin acquiring other companies. Still, he doesn't know how they will do that while saddled with $45 million in debt. "They say consolidation is coming, and they're going to be an acquirer. I think consolidation is coming, but I think this company in not too distant future gets acquired."

FOX: not "serious business people"

Fox 3Q 2023 YoY Change

Out of all the major media companies that Shapiro analyzed for Q3, he viewed Fox as one of the worst-positioned in the current M&E landscape. 

"Total distribution revenue, flat revenue, flat net income down 32%, with Rupert [Murdoch] retiring, with an aging audience on Fox News, and billions of dollars of court losses already in the can and more on the way...I don't see this as a company with long-term standalone prospects. As Logan Roy might say, 'I don't think these are serious business people.' I don't see how a company entirely wrapped around a traditional broadcast business, which is dying, and a cable news business, which is still massive but aging faster than Methuselah...I can't see how this company lasts long term as a standalone business."

Shapiro spoke of the revised projections for 2023 and 2024 by Magna Global

"You can see in the second quarter, actual total ad spend went up 4.4%, digital media up 8.7%, traditional media down 4%. Projections revised up by Magna Global for the rest of 2023 - up 5% for the full year, digital media up almost 10%, traditional media down 3.6%. Projections for next year, adjusted up - 5.6% for total ad spend, almost 10% again for digital media, and down 2% for traditional media. So this is a bounce back that is not bouncing back for everybody."

Roku Q3 2023 YoY Change

Shapiro's next focus was on Roku, which had a very positive third-quarter report overall. While Wall Street embraced this report, Shapiro noted some troubling elements when considering the steep drop in their net income.

Roku net income

"This is an earnings report that Roku very much needed," Shapiro said. "They've had some bad earnings reports in the first half of this year. Going back to last year, their market valuation had been plummeting. This spiked their stock and lifted the entire media sector the day after they reported. They're up to between 11 and 12 billion in market cap, where they were down to 8 billion before their earnings report. So, this was a great overall story for them. However, their net income dropped 170%. It was negative in the third quarter of last year. It was negative in the second quarter and even more negative in the third quarter of this year. And this is after slashing costs, cutting staff a couple of times this year. And when you look at the trend of their net income, it's not a great pattern."

Shapiro noted that this is another example of Wall Street not closely reading into all of the earnings report details. "They embraced the fact that these numbers were really excellent revenues across the board, [with] their device sales and their platform, both sides of the business are doing really well," he said. "But when you look at this, especially in the context of all the cost-cutting that they're doing and the fact that they've generated more revenue for themselves in the quarter, and yet their net revenue is as low as it's been in over a year...that gives me some pause."

Spotify: looking good, but with the help of a little cosmetics?

Spotify Q3 2023 YoY Change

Shapiro said that Spotify had a very good quarter, though he said it may come with a small caveat. 

"Total revenue is up, total monthly average users is up, total paying subscribers up, advertising is up," he said. "So their total revenue was up 12%, and their operating income went up 114%. They showed a net profit for the first time in almost two years. Spotify had a quarter where they had a net profit for the quarter, which boggled my mind because I track them, and it's a rare phrase for them to utter. When you look at their pattern, they really don't make money, and they won't make money this year. They made money in the third quarter, but they've lost around $250 million so far, or actually close to $300 million so far this year with the fourth quarter ahead. And so they'd have to have massive fourth quarter earnings to be net positive for the year."

Spotify operating income

"They don't make money as a business because their operating expenses are so high," Shapiro said. "Even when they do well, they have to pay more in licensing fees to the artists and the labels where they rent all of their content and music. It's not necessarily the tech costs or the overhead that costs them money. It's the basic business of distributing the audio everybody uses on their platform. Also, on a 3.4 billion Euro business, 32 million in net profit is a rounding error. Also, to a certain extent, it feels like a bit of cosmetics, so they could say they had a quarterly profit for the first time in a year and a half to show Wall Street they did. I'm not saying it was a cosmetic manipulation, I'm just saying it feels like it to me."

Microsoft Q3 YoY Change

Shapiro said that Microsoft's report reflects the trends in most big tech companies besides Apple. 

"Their productivity business, which had slowed pretty badly for them, was up 13%," he said. "Their cloud business was up 24%, and Wall Street celebrated that that was happening. Their total revenue was up 13%, and their operating income was up 25%. Conversely, areas of maybe just warnings to look at: their gaming and other sectors grew only by 2%. Part of that is that they're due for a new Xbox. They're in the middle of a major reorganization with the ingest of Activision, which they just finished acquiring.

"LinkedIn ad sales growth is slowing dramatically. They laid off a bunch of people there in the last quarter. That business, which had been growing at a double-digit clip for several quarters in a row, to only grown by 8% while the rest of digital media ad selling is growing at double digits or better, this feels like a warning symbol for their ad business."

Sony 3Q 2023 YoY Change

Sony is one of my favorite companies to track on my big media universe map because their valuation basically never changes,” Shapiro said.

"And this chart speaks to why they had a really great quarter in film television sales. This is one of the big media companies that decided to be an arms dealer versus a platform player. They have Crunchyroll, a great platform, but predominantly, their entertainment business is an arms dealership business instead of a platform-running business. They had a great quarter in gaming. PlayStation remains a massive, one of the most popular consoles out there. Their music division, in a quarter where a lot of music businesses had tough quarters, did really well, and that helped drive up total revenue by 8%.

“But for those of us who were old enough to remember the Walkman, their electronics division continues to disappoint, and it feels a bit like an anchor around this enterprise's valuation. Yes, they have a pretty good chip business, and they have a pretty good B2B electronics business, but their consumer electronic business is basically in an inspiration spiral, whereas their services business is kind of best in class, which is weird because, in gaming, their device is one of the most celebrated consumer electronic entertainment devices in the world.

“Meanwhile, the rest of their electronics are celebrated by consumers but not doing well from a revenue standpoint. And that dragged down their operating income as well. And this is why I think their stock never really drops below a certain level – a hundred billion dollars pretty much consistently, and it never really goes above a certain level – $112, $115 billion. So, it consistently operates in this gray area of valuation almost since I started charting them on the map. It's got a floor, but it's also got a ceiling.”

Nintendo 3Q 2023 YoY Change

Shapiro said that Nintendo had a massive quarter, though this was rather unexpected. “They put out their last new version of the Switch a while ago, and there's a great consensus that sales of the Switch and their games and software had plateaued and then the Super Mario Brothers movie came out, and it was the greatest commercial for their products ever. Not only did the movie do billion-plus in revenue, which benefited them directly in large part, but it also sparked sales of their games and the Switch dramatically to the point where they had record sales this far out for a console that's that old.

He noted that this has shifted Nintendo’s focus to more film franchises based on their gaming IPs. “They announced on their earnings call that they're going to do a new film franchise around Legend of Zelda,” he said. “So, my issue with Nintendo is the lack of diversification here. Yes, they sell consoles and games, and they're one of the three most important gaming companies in the world. However, that's all they do, and I think they're going to really need to investigate other revenue sources, most notably advertising, which is a massively growing sector of the gaming economy that they basically take no part in. If they want to continue having quarters like this, this company needs to start investigating the ad business in gaming, specifically mobile gaming.”

Shapiro's key takeaways

Ad revenue worldwide 2022 - 2027

3Q 2023 key takeaways

Shapiro wrapped up his presentation with a detailed breakdown of trends and key trends.

“When you look at where the money is going…digital video ads: look at the growth there, 61%. In-game ads – it's important to note that mobile gaming is 50% or greater of all game revenues. 50% of mobile gamers are women between 25 and 65. And greater than 50% of all revenues in mobile gaming comes from ads. And that's why you see 102% growth projected for in-game ads over the next four or five years.

“Meanwhile, linear television, yes, AVOD and FAST are growing at 84% clip, but relative to the whole as standalone businesses, compared to things like YouTube and Facebook and TikTok and Snap and other online video outlets, it's not necessarily materially as important as the rest of the ecosystem. We're at $2.5 trillion in total media revenues worldwide, growing to $3 trillion by 2027. Look at other online ads compared to FAST and AVOD at $35 billion, or subscription OTT. Other online ads are over three times the subscription OTT revenues. Other online ads are bigger than subscription OTT and pay TV combined.

“Look at how big gaming is. And remember, more than half of that is mobile gaming, and a decent chunk of that is mobile gaming advertising. Look how big other online video ads are compared to subscription OTT and pay TV revenues.

“So when you look at these earnings reports, and you look at these numbers and these results, it's crucial not to just look at the year-on-year context of each company individually. It's also crucial to look at the trajectory of where they're getting their revenues and where revenues are going to come from writ large around the ecosystem.”

Watch full sessions from the November Streaming Media Connect here.

We'll be back in person for Streaming Media NYC on May 20-22, 2024. More details here.

All infographics courtesy of ESHAP.

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Evan Shapiro Separates Fact From Fiction in the M&E Third Quarter Earnings Reports

Major media and entertainment companies' quarterly earnings calls ought to pull back the curtain on what's really happening in the industry, but they routinely bury unflattering numbers in expert spin, and the press on hand rarely ask questions tough enough to draw out the real story. M&E industry cartographer Evan Shapiro pulled no punches in his keynote for Streaming Media Connect 2023, digging deep into the Q3 earnings call data to hold the spin doctors accountable and providing an unvarnished view of the industry you won't see anywhere else.

15 Nov 2023

Next is NOW - Part Two of Evan Shapiro's NAB NY Keynote Address

Read Part Two of our breakdown of media cartographer Evan Shapiro's in-depth NAB NY analysis of the existential threats that the M&E industry is facing. Evan used his unique way of viewing the data flowing through the media and entertainment industry's ecosystem to present a distinctive understanding of what's occurring and where things are headed.

03 Nov 2023

Evan Shapiro Says “What’s Next” for the M&E Industry Is Already Here at NAB New York 2023

In his keynote address at NAB New York, media cartographer Evan Shapiro emphasized the existential threat that the M&E industry is facing. Audience consumption behaviors and business models are being disrupted. Evan used his unique way of viewing the data flowing through the media and entertainment industry's ecosystem to present a distinctive understanding of what's occurring and where things are headed.

27 Oct 2023

The State of Real-Time Streaming 2023

In this article, we'll look at the state of real-time streaming a few months into 2023, including several use cases that hold longer-term promises. But before we do so, here's a baseline definition of real-time streaming, as used in the survey: Real-time streaming is "device-synchronized delivery to hundreds of thousands of viewers at less than 500 milli­seconds per user."

12 Apr 2023

The State of Streaming Monetization 2023

Streaming media business and monetization models expanded and diversified in 2022 and sent a clear message: Paid subscription models were a necessary gateway to widespread streaming adoption, but now ad-supported viewing has a chance to flourish.

12 Apr 2023
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on X
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research