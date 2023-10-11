Samsung Art Store Brings Salvador Dalí Masterpieces Into Homes Worldwide via the Samsung Frame TV

Enabling The Frame TV owners to continuously transform any space with over 2,300 pieces of digital art, including works from the most renowned artists, museums, and industry tastemakers – the Samsung Art Store recently welcomed 12 of Salvador Dalí's most striking masterpieces in partnership with the Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí, the private cultural institution founded by Dalí. Its mission is to promote his artistic, cultural, and intellectual works in Spain and abroad.

Known the world over for an instantly recognizable surrealist style characterized by dreamlike imagery, mind-bending illusions, and meticulous attention to detail, Salvador Dalí remains one of the most enduring and enigmatic artists of the last 100 years. With paintings that invite the viewer to step closer and examine the unexpected interplay between the bizarre and mundane, Dalí has been captivating audiences since his first work was displayed in Barcelona, Spain, in 1925.

Daria Greene, Curator for Samsung Art Store, talked to Streaming Media about the new Dalí collection, the technical uniqueness of the Samsung Frame TV for viewing artworks, the partnership between Samsung Art Store and the Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí, and more.

What makes the Samsung Frame TV especially unique for digitally displaying art (regarding screen resolution, image visibility in bright conditions, types of personalization, etc.)?

The Frame TV features a unique matte display that removes light reflection, improving visibility and consistency of the displayed image, night or day. The Frame includes our QLED technology available on our premium TV lineup, with a billion shades of brilliant color at 100% color volume. The Frame features our unique multi-color bezel options, giving it that artistic touch and zero gap wall mount for perfect look on the wall.

Lastly, we use light and motion sensors to adjust the image to always look its best, and conserve energy when no one is around.

How did the partnership between Samsung Art Store and the Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí, the private cultural institution that promotes his work, come together?

Samsung worked with the Artists Rights Society to create the partnership with Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí. We wanted to ensure that we offered a premium experience to our members while preserving the integrity of the Dalí legacy.

What is the general curatorial process for Samsung Art Store and Frame TV? Is there a chief curator for the Art Store who works with museums and art institutions?

I am the Curator for the Art Store and I work closely with our partners on image selection. I maintain a year-round calendar of thematic features and exhibitions to showcase the greatest breadth and diversity of art and artists.

The Special Collection features 12 of Dali’s masterpieces – what was the selection process and criteria for these works? How closely did Samsung Art Store and Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí work together to select these pieces?

I worked hand-in-hand with the foundation to select a variety of Dalí artworks to represent the many phases of his long and storied career.

Could you briefly discuss the accompanying documentary about Dali for Samsung’s “Meet the Artist” video series, which is a co-production between Samsung and a Publicis agency production team. How many other “Meet the Artist” documentaries have been produced with Publicis, and how will the documentary be used for both marketing/promotion and education?

We’ve produced 7 Meet the Artist videos to date (see below). We use the videos to highlight the incredible talent of the artists we work with and showcase how their work comes to life in the Samsung Art Store on The Frame. The narrative and the process behind art is just as important as the final product. We use these videos to tell these stories. These videos live on the Art Store, on banners on Samsung TVs, social, CRM, and even in Times Square (the Dali video is live in Times Square now on the Samsung billboard).

1. Dali

2. Saya Woolfalk

3. Shinique Smith

4. Aerosyn-Lex Meštrovic

5. Bright Moments

6. Noah Kalina

7. Cody Cobb

Are there any other current or pending curated partnerships with major artists (or their institutions), similar to this Salvador Dali partnership?

Well, we just launched The Met! We can’t speak about other partners until they’ve live, but we have many great artists and institutions lined up for the rest of 2023 and 2024.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.