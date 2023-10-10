Create a Streaming Service at Scale Within Minutes with AWS Streaming Service Wizard

There is a popular misconception that a WebRTC solution at scale can’t be built in an automatic way. Ant Media decided to challenge this myth and prove it wrong by building AWS Streaming Service Wizard. This tool allows you to create your own streaming service on AWS within 5 minutes by providing only two inputs – the amount of streamers and viewers.

What are the main benefits of using AWS Streaming Service Wizard?

This is the easiest way to create a streaming service on the market - provide only two digits and wait for 5 minutes or less.

It’s a cost-effective solution. Your streaming service will dynamically scale up and down making it suitable for serving hundreds to millions of viewers. It leverages the cloud auto-scaling features to ensure efficient resource utilization.

Your service will dynamically scale up to enable you to serve as many viewers as you get even if you didn't plan it ahead, in an automated way.

Easy to create, manage and delete service without extra help. Every asset is at your fingertips.

Who can use AWS Streaming Service Wizard?

AWS Streaming Service Wizard is a fantastic tool in the hands of various creators and businesses who are looking to introduce real-time video streaming to their products or create new digital platforms based on this feature.

Whether you're an individual creator, a developer, an entrepreneur, a startup trying to make your mark, or a well-established enterprise, AWS Streaming Service Wizard has something to offer. It's designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible to everyone, from tech-savvy pros to those just starting their real-time streaming journey.

If you're a content creator looking to engage your audience with high-quality live streams, AWS Streaming Service Wizard simplifies the setup process.

Developers can use it as a time-saving solution to work smarter and not harder.

Startups seeking a cost-effective solution for streaming can harness its power to scale their services efficiently.

Even large enterprises can leverage its scalability and flexibility to deliver top-notch streaming experiences to a vast audience.

In a nutshell, AWS Streaming Service Wizard welcomes anyone with a desire for live streaming. So, why wait? Give it a spin and let your streaming dreams take flight!

How does AWS Streaming Service Wizard work?

All you need to do is to enter 2 values: the number of publisher (how many users are going to broadcast), and viewer count (how many viewers do you expect). This tool will generate a complex auto-scalable real-time streaming service infrastructure on AWS by effortlessly generating an AWS CloudFormation template. This template can create an Ant Media Server cluster infrastructure You need to go to the AWS console to finish the setup in a few clicks. Your auto scalable streaming service is ready to be used!

Check out this step-by-step tutorial or watch a demonstration on Youtube for more details.

How much will your streaming service built with AWS Streaming Service Wizard cost?

Custom live streaming service cost depends heavily on needs (for example, how many streamers and viewers you plan to have, what video quality is suitable for you, for how many hours you are going to broadcast, etc). Imagine how different may live streaming services be and therefore cost.

Use WebRTC Streaming Cost Calculator to estimate costs for your specific project.

If you have any questions, be sure to contact Ant Media Team via contact@antmedia.io or book a free consultation on antmedia.io.

This article is Sponsored Content

