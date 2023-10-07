Hot Products: Magewell

Magewell’s new Director Mini all-in-one, portable production solution combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device. It enables a single operator to easily create visually compelling productions for live event coverage, remote production feeds and more.

Director Mini offers a unique combination of input source flexibility and feature richness in a versatile form factor.

Users can switch between two HDMI inputs and two USB AV inputs as well as three simultaneous live IP sources including SRT streams, RTMP streams or up to two NDI® HX sources. File-based media including video, audio and images can also be combined freely with live sources. Embedded audio is supported alongside a 3.5mm analog audio input.

Intuitive Touchscreen Interface and Companion App

Director Mini’s intuitive user interface is accessed through its integrated 5.44" AMOLED touchscreen. Users can define multiple scenes that combine live HDMI, USB and audio inputs with network streams, media sources and graphics, then switch or transition between these scenes on the fly. Chroma keying enables the use of virtual backgrounds, while telestration enables real-time on-screen drawing and combines with built-in scoreboard functionality for sports productions. Integrated PTZ camera control simplifies single-operator productions.

Director Mini’s touchscreen interface is complemented by the Director Utility iOS and Android apps, which provide remote configuration, input switching, scoreboard control and more. The Director Utility app can also turn the smartphone’s camera into a streaming source as a mobile input to the Director Mini hardware, further expanding its multi-camera production possibilities.

Rich Output Options

Director Mini can encode video up to 1080p60 and bitrates up to 30Mbps, with a flexible array of output possibilities. Productions can be streamed via RTMP to popular platforms such as YouTube™ Live, Facebook™ Live or custom destinations. Live comments can be displayed while streaming to YouTube, Facebook or Twitch. The ability to output an SRT stream makes Director Mini ideal for contributing high-quality feeds to an off-site location for remote production. Alternatively, the device can create one NDI® HX output to serve as a source for additional IP-based production tools.

Content can also be recorded to an SD card, USB flash drive or the device’s internal storage. Finally, Its USB-C port can be configured to display the program output, user interface or a loop-through of either HDMI input on a connected USB-C display.

The compact Director Mini hardware is camera-mountable and can be operated in horizontal or vertical orientation. The device can be powered with the included power adapter but also supports two NP-F hot-swappable external batteries (not included), enabling uninterrupted power for long productions.

Magewell solutions are distributed in North America and South America by Mobile Video Devices (MVD).

