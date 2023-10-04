Mythical Entertainment’s Mythical 24/7 Launching on Plex

Mythical Entertainment continues to expand its audience reach with the launch of its linear channel, Mythical 24/7, on Plex, the major entertainment platform with over 25 million global users. Mythical 24/7 is now on its fifth launch since its successful March 2023 launch on the Roku Channel.

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal (AKA Rhett & Link) are award-winning content creators who have expanded Mythical Entertainment into a 90+ employee studio. The studio’s Mythical 24/7 is an always-on, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel with a curated feed of shows, including the most-watched daily show on the internet, Good Mythical Morning, plus Good Mythical More, Mythical Kitchen, and Ear Biscuits.

Mythical Entertainment’s mission is to bring a next-generation television experience to millions of viewers across the globe with groundbreaking multi-platform distribution capabilities.

The company’s YouTube channels include the YouTube comedy network Mythical acquired in 2019 Smosh, which, according to Variety, has 77 million subscribers and 28 billion lifetime views. Its properties boast more than 54 million social media followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, and Twitter.

“As we expand our footprint in television streaming, we are thrilled to launch Mythical 24/7 on Plex. Plex has been a great partner throughout this process. We look forward to working with them to continue delivering our content to the post-broadcast generation,” says Neel Yalamarthy, Mythical Entertainment’s SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development.

Plex is a robust streaming platform with over 300 live TV channels and 50,000 on-demand titles. "Adding the incredible internet-native Mythical programming to Plex is exciting for our team," says Shawn Eldridge, Vice President of Business Development and Content, Plex. "As viewers ourselves, we know our Plex community will enjoy the comedic and surreal sketches that Rhett & Link have made Mythical Entertainment known for."

