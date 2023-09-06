The Pivotal Role of Real-Time Stream Monitoring in Elevating Live Sports Streaming Quality

Kick-Off

Streaming services have revolutionized the way media content is consumed, especially when it comes to live sports. Delivering a high-quality streaming experience to sports fans is no simple feat, and there are several essential measures that streaming media companies must undertake.

These begin with the source video itself, which should offer the maximum possible resolution, frame rate, and audio quality. After all, a top-notch video source will likely lead to an end product of similar quality. In addition, utilizing the right video compression format is key, whether it’s H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), AV1, or VVC. These cutting-edge compression techniques maintain the video’s integrity, even at a low bitrate. Furthermore, by implementing adaptive bitrate streaming, companies can offer viewers the optimal video quality for their available bandwidth.

A final, critical component in delivering top-tier live sports content to audiences is media content monitoring at all critical points in the video processing and delivery path. Given that live sports are premium, real-time events, media companies can’t afford any delays in identifying streaming issues. A comprehensive monitoring system must be in place to allow for immediate detection and swift resolution of any problems — from audio and video quality to missed ad opportunities.

In this article, we explore the current hurdles faced by streaming media companies in providing a superior quality of experience (QoE) for live sports, and how monitoring can heighten overall satisfaction and engagement with content, while maximizing revenues. In addition, we preview forthcoming challenges in live sports streaming and innovations in monitoring technology that will assist streaming companies in tackling future demands.

Fumbles in the Feed: Transcoding and Audio Miscues

Several issues that negatively impact the viewing experience have their roots in compression, where the initial high-bitrate feed undergoes an encoding and transcoding process, transforming it into a stream with a lower bitrate. During this conversion, compression artifacts may emerge, leading to macro-blocking, pixelation, blurriness, and the clipping of background noise.

The transcoding process can also introduce errors related to closed captioning. Captions might be improperly timed or formatted, or omitted altogether. These errors not only detract from the viewing experience, but may also violate regulations such as those laid out by the FCC in the United States, which require closed captions for all video programming.

Audio isn't exempt from issues either. Problems may arise with the synchronization of audio and video, imbalances in audio levels — particularly with Dolby audio, where the sound may be either overly loud or too soft — and loudness issues in ads. In the U.S., the CALM Act stipulates that commercials must maintain the same average volume as the programs they accompany. Therefore, streaming media companies are responsible for ensuring consistent audio levels throughout both programming and ads.

TV Timeout: Ads Take the Field

In the realm of live sports streaming, ads are usually the primary source of revenue. Therefore, ad insertion — the process of integrating ads into video content — is a vital element of the workflow. However, ad insertion is becoming an increasingly complex process as operators need to customize ads to specific regions or even individual users.

Today, there are two methods for ad insertion, one being Dynamic ad insertion (DAI) which facilitates real-time ad delivery, guided by information about the viewer. This approach ensures that the content includes the most pertinent ad, thereby enhancing viewer engagement. Server-side ad insertion (SSAI), on the other hand, involves stitching ads into the video stream at the server level. While streaming media companies may not know where the ad will be played, this method diminishes the possibility of ad blockers interfering with delivery.

The process of ad insertion is not without its challenges. Seamlessly embedding ads without causing abrupt transitions or buffering delays is essential — especially when it comes to premium content such as live sports — as is guaranteeing that the appropriate set of ads reaches the right geographical location or individual user. Additionally, to maximize every ad insertion opportunity, streaming media providers must verify adherence to their ad policy governing the number and duration of ads placed per hour. This is vital, as any ad they fail to distribute translates into lost revenue.

The Monitoring Playbook: The Best Offense Is a Continuous Defense

To successfully navigate the multifaceted challenges of streaming live sports, media companies need a comprehensive monitoring solution. This solution must encompass not only audio and video quality, but also QA processes for subtitles, closed captions, and ad insertion — all within one unified platform that provides an overarching view.

Continuous monitoring is crucial at all vital stages of the live sports streaming workflow, including video acquisition, the origin server, CDN, and edge points. This constant vigilance is necessary because live sports events unfold in real time. The moment a video is captured, it is delivered; there's no opportunity to form a file and then pass it through a QC system to check for issues.

By employing a centralized dashboard that gathers data from all points in the workflow and presents it as a single, cohesive view, streaming media companies can track video quality across the entire network as events happen. Should an error arise, the dashboard will pinpoint the exact nature and location of the issue. This immediate insight makes root cause analysis and troubleshooting much swifter and more straightforward.

Such a real-time monitoring strategy empowers companies to tackle problems before they negatively affect viewers. It also aids in compliance with relevant regulations by preempting potential violations. This cohesive, all-encompassing approach to quality assurance is a pivotal aspect of delivering flawless live sports streaming experiences.

Gameday Preparation: Anticipating Tomorrow’s Streaming Hurdles

For live sports streaming, latency still stands out as a current problem and a persisting challenge for the future, particularly during critical moments like goal scoring, touchdowns, or slam dunks in an NBA game. Not long ago, the inconvenience of latency — even up to a minute or two — was often outweighed by the novelty of streaming a sports event. However, the modern viewer’s tolerance for delays has waned, and expectations have soared. Today, viewers expect to witness the action as it unfolds, especially if they are simultaneously engaging with social media during sporting events. Similarly, while substandard video quality may have been acceptable in the past, today’s audiences demand to view their streams in ultra-high definition.

Another complex challenge stems from the growing practice of multi-platform streaming, where content is simultaneously broadcast on various live streaming and video hosting platforms worldwide. With audiences scattered across the globe, streaming media companies must ensure that content is properly prepared for a uniform quality of experience, even in regions where bandwidth may be constrained — which can lead to buffering, pixelation, and reduced video quality. Furthermore, providing commentary, subtitles, or graphics in multiple languages requires careful integration into the stream, while delivering accurate live captions in real time can be an intricate and resource-intensive process. To compound matters, streaming media companies must ensure that content streams seamlessly across a variety of devices, screen sizes, and operating systems.

Moreover, high-profile sporting events are drawing ever-larger viewership, necessitating scalable content preparation and delivery infrastructure to avoid crashes. Similarly, streaming media companies must invest in scalable QC and monitoring solutions to enable load balancing when needed, guaranteeing smooth performance during times of peak traffic. The popularity of live sports also makes them susceptible to piracy, which can dilute the quality of authorized streams, making safeguarding content from unauthorized access paramount.

Addressing these challenges requires continuous innovation, and a comprehensive approach that combines technical expertise, advanced infrastructure, and a deep understanding of viewer expectations.

Sub-in: Technological Advancements Come Off the Bench

To keep up with the evolving landscape of live sports streaming, and the escalating expectations of sports enthusiasts around the world, streaming media companies must be relentless in their QC and monitoring efforts. They need to persist in employing sophisticated testing and monitoring tools to guarantee low-latency delivery and superior resolutions for a more immersive viewing experience. This must be maintained alongside high QoE standards, encompassing audio, video, closed captions, and ads. Fortunately, innovative tools are already emerging to assist in these efforts.

The widespread adoption of 5G technology will enable streaming companies to harness its features, particularly for low-latency streaming. In addition, AI-driven automation, although in its nascent stage, is set to increase exponentially. Numerous media processing functions will be managed by AI, utilizing algorithms to autonomously analyze content for issues, carry out real-time quality assessments, and generate actionable insights.

Moreover, content-aware monitoring is on the horizon. In terms of encoding, it will usher in superior video quality, thanks to emerging technologies that will examine content, discern its type — such as live sports versus talk shows — and automatically allocate the optimal bitrate for the highest video quality.

With these technologies, media companies are well-equipped to continuously refine their offerings as the landscape for live streaming sports evolves, ensuring a seamless and engaging viewing experience for fans worldwide.

