Instant Replay: Streaming Media Connect 2023

ICYMI--Streaming Media presented its 11th Connect virtual conference August 22-24, with media industry cartographer Evan Shapiro as host and MC, a cracking keynote from NBCUniversal VP Quincy Olatunde, and 12 dynamic panel discussions featuring industry luminaries sharing their expertise on topics ranging from premium/freemium OTT to FAST to generative AI to new codec deployment to edge delivery to live streaming at scale and more.

Joel Unickow, VP/Publisher of Streaming Media, says, "Our 11th Streaming Media Connect had 1,200 in live attendance spread across 13 sessions. This shows that the appetite for industry information is being satisfied by the industry’s largest online webinar series.”

Catch up on all the sessions you might have missed--the full archived conference is available right here and in the video window above.

Also: watch this space for many conference highlight clips to come over the next several weeks, and be sure to subscribe to Streaming Media's YouTube channel so you'll be the first to know when new clips appear.

