Instant Replay: Streaming Media Connect 2023
ICYMI--Streaming Media presented its 11th Connect virtual conference August 22-24, with media industry cartographer Evan Shapiro as host and MC, a cracking keynote from NBCUniversal VP Quincy Olatunde, and 12 dynamic panel discussions featuring industry luminaries sharing their expertise on topics ranging from premium/freemium OTT to FAST to generative AI to new codec deployment to edge delivery to live streaming at scale and more.
Joel Unickow, VP/Publisher of Streaming Media, says, "Our 11th Streaming Media Connect had 1,200 in live attendance spread across 13 sessions. This shows that the appetite for industry information is being satisfied by the industry’s largest online webinar series.”
Catch up on all the sessions you might have missed--the full archived conference is available right here and in the video window above.
Also: watch this space for many conference highlight clips to come over the next several weeks, and be sure to subscribe to Streaming Media's YouTube channel so you'll be the first to know when new clips appear.
Related Articles
Steve Vonder Haar talks with Andy Howard of Howard & Associates about the panel he will moderate for Streaming Media Connect 2023, "Best of Both Worlds? Making Hybrid Events Work for All Viewers," this Wednesday, August 23 at 11:30am ET.
21 Aug 2023
Streaming Media announced today that Evan Shapiro, self-described "media cartographer" whose incisive data presentation, analysis, and commentary is mapping out the future of the streaming media industry and overall entertainment sector, has signed on as host and MC of the next Streaming Media Connect virtual event, which runs August 22-24.
28 Jul 2023