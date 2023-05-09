NAB 2023: Datavideo Talks iCast 10 All-in-One Streaming Switcher

"This is an NDI-based video switcher that also has traditional inputs and outputs." Lam says. "So walk us through this neat little package design."

"The iCAST NDI is based on a five-channel presentation switcher format that allows you to switch up to three NDI cameras going through a network switch. And then of course as well, I can have a combination of NDI, HDMI, and SDI. On the back of the switcher we have four HDMI inputs, an SDI input, and we also have a USB input. So if I wanted to take a smartboard input or a a webcam input, I could do that as well. And then all that is set up so that I can control and switch inputs very simply.

Streaming and Recording

The iCAST 10 is also capable of streaming and recording video up to 1080P 60. It comes with an SSD pre-installed, and it can handle an internal drive of up to 2TB. The device can ISO record up to 5 discrete channels to MP4 as well as the Program feed.

"I can also encode to stream five independent channels plus Program, which is really cool," says Devries. "If I wanted to use a tablet-style control platform, we have the TPC-700 [touchscreen controller] hooked up through the switch, which is talking to the iCAST 10. NDI allows me to switch components very simply by touchpanel. So I can go through my cameras, or maybe I've got a computer coming in on HDMI for my PowerPoint. Maybe I've got a document camera if it's an educator who has a document camera. And then at the same time, I can also go in and change my look on Program. So if I go with my display situation here, I can change it so that I can have a side-by-side image, or a different PiP. At the same time, we have built-in full camera control. So if I have three NDI cameras on here, I've got full camera control [via NDI or IP] and I can set up different presets as well."