Hot Products: Pronology StreamFile Core

Product Use

Pronology’s StreamFile Core™ is a web-based software application for teams that enables them to receive IP video protocols and encode them into editor-friendly file formats, such as ProRes, DNx, XDCAM and H.264/H.265. It integrates support for NewTek® NDI, Haivision SRT and SMPTE 2110 protocols. It can be used on-prem or in the cloud, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other cloud service providers. StreamFile Core uses the same technology as Pronology’s award-winning mRes encoder. This solution makes it possible for facilities and studios transitioning to an IP-based platform to use their existing NLEs, graphics and digital infrastructures. StreamFile Core also provides a web-browser agnostic IP stream multiviewer with extremely low latency as well as granular user permissions. It bridges the gap between IP-based video technology and

legacy baseband recording workflows.

Product Target Market

StreamFile Core suits many usage scenarios because of its flexibility. In an on-premise model, StreamFile Core is an easy way to encode IP cameras to remote users for broadcast productions, podcasts, corporate, social media and other outlets. StreamFile Core’s SaaS model is great for productions that operate on a fixed cost and also allows for production workflows to be provided outside of the customers’ IT security zones.

Technical Specs

Supports NewTek NDI®, Haivision SRT, and SMPTE 2110

Encode ProRes, DNx, XDCAM, and H.264/H.265

Convert and synchronize streams to NDI® for in-cloud production

Distributed architecture

Scalable to meet project needs

Framerate and codec agnostic

Supports multi-channel audio

Secure web UI for control

Sharable multiviews

Utilizes consumer off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware

