Warner Bros. Discovery SVP Renard Jenkins to Deliver Opening Keynote at Streaming Media East 2023

The opening keynote address will be given by entertainment industry veteran Renard Jenkins, who is currently Warner Bros. Discovery’s Senior Vice President, Production Integration & Creative Technology Services, where he oversees large production support teams and 8,500+ content hours and hundreds of global feature film and syndicated television productions annually. Before joining WarnerMedia, Jenkins served as Vice President, Operations, Engineering & Distribution at PBS. He has also worked for TV One, Discovery, ESPN, and Turner Broadcasting, receiving multiple awards for his work in post-production and R&D, including two national Emmys.

For his keynote, "Streaming Media: Where Do We Go From Here, And How The Heck Do We Get There?" Jenkins will discuss how the business models surrounding streaming have become unpredictable, even while streaming maintains its dominance as the world's primary entertainment delivery system. Even so, he believes that linear TV and movie theaters are not going extinct. He'll discuss why he thinks the streaming industry must integrate and embrace the magic of live audience viewing experiences to remain dynamic.

“I believe that the movie theatre experience is one of the final places where we can still allow ourselves to suspend disbelief and fully enjoy the art of motion picture storytelling,” Jenkins says. “It’s both modern and nostalgic simultaneously. That is why I believe it remains relevant and will continue to do so. I feel that streaming adds a level of convenience and flexibility that we as content consumers crave, but in order to continue its trajectory, it has to continue to innovate and deliver a more immersive experience.”

