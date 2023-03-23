Premier Media Thought Leader Evan Shapiro to Present Closing Keynote Address at Streaming Media East 2023

Evan Shapiro

Join us at Streaming Media East, held this May 18 and 19 in Boston at The Westin Copley Place, for a singular opportunity to meet premier industry thought leaders and learn about innovations on topics such as OTT, live streaming, encoding and transcoding, content monetization, advertising, and much more.

The closing keynote address will be given by Evan Shapiro, CEO, ESHAP. Evan is a well-regarded entertainment industry commentator with extensive experience in the media universe, including previous roles as Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Media, President of the film production company Participant, and President of IFC and the Sundance Channel, where he won a Peabody Award and garnered Emmy nominations for his unique programming.

Defining himself as a “media cartographer,” Evan says, “No one can predict the future of Media. Especially right now. We can read all the available data, observe the actions of entities in our ecosystem, calculate the natural trajectory of those entities, and project the general direction where it’s all headed. That’s what I do. That’s why I started mapping the Media Universe.”

During his keynote address, “The Mind Of The Modern Media Consumer,” Evan says, “I’ll use all the latest data and context from our ecosystem, follow the trajectory, and offer a good sense of where we’re likely headed next.”

Click here for the complete conference program and agenda and to read more about our additional speakers, discussion panels, participating companies, and more.

