Netflix Discusses AV1 Rollout with Limited Hardware Support
What have been some of the biggest challenges for Netflix with its AV1 rollout, considering its persistent hardware issues, and how might this impact the use of AV1 encoders for OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TVs, live TV, and more? Jan Ozer, Principal, Streaming Learning Center, Contributing Editor, Streaming Media, discusses these issues with Andrey Norkin, Senior Research Scientist - Video Algorithms, Netflix, in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2023.
“I think everybody would agree that AV1 hardware support, particularly on mobile, has taken a lot longer than was expected. How has this impacted your decision to support AV1 and rollout?” Ozer asks Norkin.
Overall, Norkin emphasizes that there is increasing hardware support for AV1, and he outlines Netflix’s current technical approach. “We anticipated that there would be adverse support going on,” he says. “Typically, with [new] products, you don't have a wide hardware encoder support from the start. There is a period when you start getting more and more hardware decoders and basically what we decided is to go ahead with software decoding, and the reason was because we have a chicken and egg problem, right? So basically, you need hardware support…but also the vendors, they would like to see that an encoder is used for streaming and probably they also would like to be able to test their implementation against some streaming services.”
Norkin highlights that Netflix’s initial solution was to use software decoders. “I would say that it worked pretty well because of course, we had to make sure that this decoder was efficient. So, for example, we financed some optimizations in dav1d decoders from videoLAN that we later used, and in principle, I should say that software decoders…I think they looked okay from the decoding point of view. You can of course get dropped frames every now and then compared to hardware decoders, but in general, this works.”
Norkin further discusses the specifics of hardware decoders regarding mobile versus smart TVs. “The biggest difference with the hardware decoders is probably on mobile because you can get more battery drain if you use software deploy,” he says. “But currently, I would say we see going ahead with more and more hardware decoders for AV1 coming to the market. So you can see this in mobile phones…they often support AV1, at least on the higher end. Also [with] TVs AV1 is supported in many of them. So I would say that currently, we are seeing the hardware decoding ramping up.”
(Read more about AV1 and its status as the first codec release by the Alliance for Open Media)
Learn more about AV1, encoders, and decoders at Streaming Media East 2023.
Related Articles
What streaming use cases work better in hybrid and cloud environments than on-prem? Microsoft's Andy Beach, TV2's Loke Dupont, and Fortinet's John Jacobs discuss in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2023.
10 Mar 2023
With its lightning-quick action and intense high-motion graphics, livestreamed esports presents unique encoding challenges for outfits like Activision Blizzard that need to delivery top-quality streams to mass gaming audiences all the time. In this clip from Streaming Media Connect, Blizzard's Corey Smith explains how they do it and what they prioritize along the way.
29 Mar 2022
Netflix Senior Software Engineer Cyril Concolato walks viewers through Netflix' workflow for AVI deployment6 using CMAF in this clip from Streaming Media East Connect 2021.
13 Aug 2021
Bitmovin's Paul MacDougall and Streaming Media's Tim Siglin discuss benefits built into the AV1 codec that enhance the efficiency of 8K delivery, and what that means in terms of codec adoption and for CDNs and consumers going forward in this clip from Streaming Media East Connect 2020.
18 Jun 2020
Bitmovin Codec Engineer Christian Feldman unravels the relevant licensing issues surrounding the emerging codecs AV1 and VVC in this clip from his Video Engineering Summit presentation at Streaming Media East 2019.
24 Jun 2019