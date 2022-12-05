-->
Join us FREE for Streaming Media Connect, Feb 14-17, 2023. Reserve Your Seat Now!

Zixi's David Van Arkel Talks ContentXChange and Independent Data Platform

David Van Arkel: Thank you for joining Zixi here at Streaming Media West 2022. We're here in the Diamond Platinum sponsor booth. We're here to talk about a few new things that we've come out and released with recently. One right here is our ContentXChange. So when we do thousands of channels through our network, we can actually bring two different groups of people together that want to ultimately hook up and deliver content to different areas of the world across different platforms. So we facilitate those relationships and help build that and actually transport our streams out to different endpoints and targets.

Additionally, we have something called IDP, which is our Independent Data Platform that came out this year. This uses all the artificial intelligence and machine learning across all of our software instances to actually make predictions like a weather forecast across certain content and networks across the globe so we can tell you, "Hey, it's gonna be snowing, it might be raining today. Maybe you want to take a look at this."

We've been working really hard on our Zen Master platform to bring everybody in so you have a seamless control plan across the entire signal path from source to target so that you can keep eyes on everything from a knock, from what's happening, from analytics and analytics spectrum.

And then of course, this is all integrated into our Software Development Video Platform. So that's what's new here at Zixi for 2022.

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Zixi: View from the Top 2021

Software-defined and virtualized workflows provide a degree of responsiveness that is impossible to replicate in any other manner. For that reason, we are seeing more and more large-scale media enterprises pivot towards increasingly end-to-end cloud-based workflows.

12 Oct 2021

Google Partners With Zixi for Live Video Distribution

Native integration facilitates an efficient, cost-effective solution for the distribution of live video

17 Nov 2020

What Zixi Does in IP Streaming

Zixi Head of Product Tim Baldwin discusses Zixi's approach to live linear over IP in this clip from a Live Streaming Summit panel at Streaming Media West 2019.

07 Feb 2020
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research