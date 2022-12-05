Zixi's David Van Arkel Talks ContentXChange and Independent Data Platform

Software-defined and virtualized workflows provide a degree of responsiveness that is impossible to replicate in any other manner. For that reason, we are seeing more and more large-scale media enterprises pivot towards increasingly end-to-end cloud-based workflows.
12 Oct 2021
Native integration facilitates an efficient, cost-effective solution for the distribution of live video
17 Nov 2020
Zixi Head of Product Tim Baldwin discusses Zixi's approach to live linear over IP in this clip from a Live Streaming Summit panel at Streaming Media West 2019.
07 Feb 2020