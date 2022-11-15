How to Localize Live Event Streams

What are the most dynamic approaches for localizing live event streams? Magnus Svensson, Media Solution Specialist, Eyevinn Technology, Sweden, asks Dan Turow, VP, File-Based Solutions, Evertz, “Do you want to elaborate a bit on how you see the trend evolving with mixing in live events with fractions?”

“From what I can see, things have obviously moved from the early days of just throwing up a reel and playing that reel and looping it around, to getting more unique content that includes the live stuff,” Turow says. “So we've actually done a fair bit of work to enable that, to make it simpler and lower cost to actually fragment the market down so that even some of the local stations, they can actually very quickly put up different versions of what they want to do…so, fractionalizing and regionalizing those things.” He further elaborates that making things simpler and lower costs is not all that’s needed. “And of course, making it discoverable is really important too,” he says. Additionally, he notes, it is important to, “Have your cost scale with your business. If it doesn't work, you need a flexible platform to spin it back down. So we've kind of done some of that stuff to integrate into the live with some of the file-based content, of course. So that's one thing. But also as you get into the…higher-tier live stuff, monetizing that to the maximum degree that you can is super important.”

Turow cites a specific example for Evertz. “We've done a bunch of stuff with YES Network, where they wanted to keep people on the platform longer, monetize it, give them some extra data to actually make the experience better, but also look at, how can I do targeted advertising within that live stream? How can I enable betting within that live stream? Again, that feeds into some regionalization stuff and localization and frame accuracy of the things. So I think there's a lot of stuff that can be done and just continuing to integrate the live element with that other content…keep them there for the live event and then fill it out with additional stuff and monetize it as long as you can. So I see a lot of that actually going on in the market now.”

Svensson asks Marisa Elizondo, Vice President, Content Strategy & Acquisition, fuboTV, about the ways that her organization is approaching this challenge. “How can you make the live broadcasting or the live events more personalized…with personalized feeds, different commentators and these type of things and make it more attractive than maybe a live broadcast?” he says.

“So we have worked specifically on this and some of the feature sets that we have rolled out last year…we launched a feature called FanView. We've been trying to give our customers the ability to either lean in or lean back. If you want to watch a game, enjoy it, watch a movie, enjoy, lean in. If you want to see more stats, you want to have some free-to-play games, you're watching a soccer game, who do you think is going to win, make the next goal, Argentina, or Brazil? All of these features that we have rolled out with the free-to-play games in FanView, we've seen that those folks that actually want to lean in and interact with the content stay around longer. They dig in more, they're in the game from beginning to end. And so we're constantly kind of tweaking to see, you know, how frequently we do that. How many are too many questions? What kind of stats are important or what are people interacting with? But we feel like those feature sets have driven engagement tremendously. And so we feel like we're giving customers choice. Do you want to lean into the experience, or do you want to lean back?”

