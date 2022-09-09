Amazon vs. Netflix and the Future of OTT
What are the distinct advantages that companies such as Amazon and Apple have over well-established platforms like Netflix in the streaming market, and how will their new streaming prominence impact the future of OTT? Chris Pfaff, CEO, Chris Pfaff Tech Media, Producers Guild of America (PGA), VR AR Association (VRARA), wonders what Evan Shapiro, CEO, ESHAP, thinks about these big shifts in power in the streaming sphere.
“Amazon just gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” Pfaff says. “It knows what you buy and what you eat now, because of Whole Foods, among other things. And they own MGM Studios, so they are a Hollywood player, and they've got Prime, and they win awards too…how do you see them?” he asks Shapiro.
“The difference between Amazon and Netflix is basically my thesis on the industry right now,” Shapiro says. “Amazon raised prices for Prime in the first quarter, and basically lost no subscribers. Netflix raised prices in the first quarter, and for the first time ever, they had a net loss of subscribers. That is the difference between them. And it's because, with Prime, you're not paying for just one thing.”
Shapiro notes that powerhouse companies like Amazon and Apple offer “lifestyle bundles” that provide users with multitudes of products and services beyond just streaming. “How does Netflix, how does HBO Max, how does even Disney compete against that?” he says, then he emphasizes that there is even more of a seismic shift underway. “To be blunt, when NFL football hits Thursday nights on Amazon, the industry is going to change dramatically,” he says. “We think the drama's been high so far? When 10 million people tune in live, L-I-V-E to watch Amazon all together at the same time, that is a game changer!”
“Boy, Netflix were just the cool kids,” Pfaff says. “You know, and maybe they still are, but to your point, that gets scary…”
Learn more about the future of OTT at Streaming Media West 2022.
Related Articles
Intepret's Brett Sappington discusses emerging growth areas in media & entertainment, particularly shortform video via TikTok, interactive gaming, live stream commerce, virtual reality, augmented reality, and the metaverse, plus more in this clip from Streaming Media East 2022.
13 Jul 2022
Bulldog DM's John Petrocelli and LiveX's Corey Behnke discuss the explosion of ecommerce in streaming that's booming overseas and increasingly coming to North America, and the emerging opportunities for maximizing revenue with interactive streaming in this clip from Streaming Media East 2022.
17 Jun 2022
FuboTV's Pamela Duckworth, Fox Sports' Kristen Scott, and Cheesehead TV's Aaron Nagler discuss the kinds of innovative supplementary programming and interaction streaming services are offering sports fans--particularly during times in recent months when there were no sports--and how fans are responding, in this clip from their panel at Streaming Media East Connect 2021.
04 Jun 2021
Engine Media Global Head of Esports Darcy Lorincz discusses the crossover of gaming and sports and the increasing push toward automated production and AI-based workflows for high-volume esports in this clip from the sports panel at Streaming Media Connect 2021.
26 Apr 2021
Didja's Jim Long and Digital Media Strategies' Josette Bonte discuss the impact of recent developments in the SVOD market in this clip from Streaming Media West 2019.
13 Jan 2020