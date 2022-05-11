How Super Aggregation Benefits OTT Users

Learn more about OTT super aggregation at Streaming Media East 2022.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen: Some studies show that the average consumer spends about 20% of their time looking for things to watch and only 80% actually watching those things. And of course, it's just getting more and more complicated. So it makes sense that viewers would want a way to easily access that content. How do you think analytics define this notion of super aggregation?

Peter Docherty: The concept is really having multiple services as part of a single platform. With pay TV services, they're effectively aggregating content across multiple channels. And if you take that to the next level where previously people would've had maybe tens or hundreds of channels and a few thousand VOD assets that they could watch, then that's gone to 300-500 channels and tens of thousands, or even a hundred thousand assets in a VOD catalog. And in the not-too-distant future, then it's millions of assets that are available. And it's really taking that content discovery and browsing experience to an exponentially new level. So if people think it's difficult today to navigate on their pay TV service, because there's so much choice even in a typical pay TV service, there may be 40 or 50,000 programs that you could watch over the course of a week.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.