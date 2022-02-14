Executive Predictions 2022: What's Shiny?

"640k ought to be enough for anybody"—Bill Gates, 1981

Making a prediction isn't easy, but whether you believe 2022 will bring Big Buck Bunny 2, an Apple iPhone that looks different than an Apple iPhone, or 8K delivered to the masses, one thing is certain: This industry will thrive responding to myriad technical issues and business opportunities.

I find it interesting how some of our industry's suppliers have short-term goals in their offerings. There's a term that my editor, Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, hates me using: "shiny buttons." Wasn't it 2020 when everyone was promoting solutions for the sports industry? In 2021, that felt washed away by the rush to supply free ad-supported TV (FAST) solutions. For us at Streaming Media, it isn't about throwing something against the wall and seeing what sticks; there is a need to service much more than just one topic, and our editorial calendar and vendor opportunities reflect exactly that. Yes, we are the only media property that brings more than 20 years of expertise in this space to the table, but it's also our unique ability to deliver meaningful industry data to you that does heavy lifting.

For example, in the initial State of Streaming survey (late 2019/early 2020), only 46% of respondents said they both created and ?distributed content, according to the survey's author, Tim Siglin. "By the time of the second State of Streaming survey (late 2020), the overall percentage of respondents who both create and distribute media had jumped from 46% to 65%, a growth of 42% between surveys. In jumping forward to this latest State of Streaming survey (late 2021), we find that 73% of respondents say they both create and distribute media. This represents almost 60% growth from early 2020 to late 2021."

I strongly suggest you pay attention to our content and especially the reports found on our website as your best thermometer of the industry's needs for build-out solutions.

To me, the entire industry is shiny, and as far the pandemic is concerned, my "end of the world" prediction is still very far away, but then again, hindsight is 2020.

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.