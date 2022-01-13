FuboTV Acquires Premier League Rights for Canada, Starting with 2022/2023 Season

fuboTV Inc. announced today that it will be the exclusive home to the Premier League, England’s top soccer league, in the Canadian market for the next three seasons beginning in 2022/2023.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

fuboTV will exclusively carry all 380 Premier League matches each season and shoulder programming on its growing Canadian platform through the 2024/2025 season. All content will stream live on fuboTV and its linear channel, Fubo Sports Network.

fuboTV scores the Premier League deal for Canada just a few months after acquiring exclusive Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia rights in the market, fortifying the platform’s position as the leading streaming service for top-tier soccer in the country. In addition to exclusive rights, fuboTV streams more than a dozen popular sports and entertainment channels including OneSoccer and Paramount Network, home to one of TV’s hottest dramas, Yellowstone.

“The Premier League is considered to be the best soccer league in the world and has a huge fan base in Canada,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “This deal allows us to bring yet another top-notch property to fuboTV, further differentiating our content offering, and giving Canadians another reason to cut the cord for exciting, exclusive sports content.”

“The Premier League is very happy to partner with fuboTV in Canada,” said Paul Molnar, chief media officer, Premier League. “We know there are many passionate Premier League fans in Canada and we are very pleased that fuboTV views the Premier League as such an important part of its programming mix in this market. We look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to both new and existing fans.”

In addition to its soccer rights in Canada, fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States.

