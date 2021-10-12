Tulix: View from the Top 2021

During 2021, the number number of live linear channels grew like never before

Finally, we saw 4K live/linear channels streaming on OTT distribution platforms. Up until now most of the 4K content was in a form of video on demand on platforms like Netflix, YouTube, etc. That indicates that technology bar is moving higher and most likely next challenge will be a 8K linear channels, although we have to take into an account that switching from 4K to 8K linear streaming technically harder than compare to switching from HD to UHD streaming.

We also see that existing OTT services are adding more linear channels to their platforms, which are not a part of well-known networks. Such channels are having multiple challenges, like compliance with the OTT ingest standards, not owning the customer base which is watching their particular channel, huge dependency one from not too many OTT operators and very often not making enough revenue to cover their cost. As a result of that experience, they are turning to the FAST channels or ad supported channel's. Technologically it is less challenging to have such channel and easier to get distribution on platforms like Samsung TV Plus, Roku TV, XUMO, Pluto TV, etc. On the positive side the hardware vendors become promoters of the FAST channels with an idea of increasing value and attractiveness of their specific hardware, like Roku, Samsung, Vizio and others. Most likely it will become a standard for all major platforms to carry the ad supported channels, but it would be very difficult to collect revenue for a high quality, specialized content channels, like golf channel and a like channels.

One of the interesting installations, Giniko.tv, is trying to solve this task by letting smaller channels to create packages almost at zero cost for them and generate subscription-based revenue in combination of very powerful cross package marketing approach. That solves the problem for all the channels including the channels with a specialized content. The next 6 to 9 months will show the performances of ad-supported OTT installations vs. combined ad and subscription based OTT installations, vs. only subscription-based platforms like Netflix.

tulix.com

@Tulix_

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned