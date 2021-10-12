Phenix: View from the Top 2021

The number of streaming providers has grown exponentially. But what are they actually delivering? Is it live or is it real-time? Because they are not the same.

We define latency as the delay from the field of play (not from the broadcast, satellite or OTA feed because those all have built-in delays) to when it is delivered to a user's device. There is another element of the streaming delivery experience that may be as or even more important, but does not get the attention it should. This is called drift. We could all be watching the game on the same device, the same platform using the same ISP and we would all be watching at different times. This is not optimal and not necessary especially if you want to interact with your friends or place a bet while watching. Phenix developed SyncWatch, a patented technology that synchronizes the stream across all devices so everyone is watching the content at the same time.

Earlier this year, we saw a watershed moment for the streaming industry. At The Cheltenham Festival, the most important week of horse racing in the U.K., Phenix broke records streaming to 500,000 concurrent users all watching the race in sync while maintaining 400ms of latency. The chatter around whether or not WebRTC can scale should now be less about “can” it scale, rather can “your” company make it scale. At Phenix the answer is a resounding yes.

www.phenixrts.com

@phenixrts

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned