EZDRM: View from the Top 2021

The State of Video Security

We built our company on the idea that security is a necessary and globally accepted component of any streaming business. To get an industry perspective, we have recently participated in a major industry survey on video security issues with Streaming Media and the Help Me Stream Foundation. The results of the survey provided quite a lot of food for thought.

We are making the full report available as part of an upcoming blog post, but here are a few key observations from the data.

The trends are encouraging, but security deployment is definitely not yet universal. As a result, the survey estimates a loss of 20% or more of revenue to piracy—both at the organized and individual level. Is this likely to remain an unacceptable industry norm?

As a positive, we see greater attention to security on live streaming services. It seems this corresponds with the more global shift to the consumption of high value live events on streaming platforms—and this is certainly a good sign for the industry. Live sports are certainly the last bastion of the legacy pay-tv world, and a dominant part of the revenue model that now can be shared between broadcast and streaming delivery.

Security is also now becoming multi-dimensional, which we see as encouraging. The gold standard of DRM is now frequently used in conjunction with watermarking, geo-fencing, etc. to offer a fuller envelope of glass-to-glass protection. It seems likely that this trend will accelerate as integration standards become normalized and costs are driven down by robust, cloud-based service options.

The picture emerging overall is one of growing attention to protecting and enhancing revenue – which we see in our own growth of highly scalable, cloud-based security solutions.

Of course, the EZDRM team would be happy to help you out with any questions you have on these topics.

Thanks for reading!

EZDRM.com

@ezdrm

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned