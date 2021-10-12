Zixi: View from the Top 2021

Despite the continued impact of COVID on the industry and our ability to travel and meet in person, Zixi has seen the market flourish in 2021 due in no small part to the partnerships with our customers and technology alliances. This rise in content streaming, specifically live streaming, is not behavior that is likely to change in the foreseeable future, and for the media and entertainment industry it is important to adapt and embrace new technology to prosper. Our customers and partners guide us on our vision, and we remain committed to innovating live video delivery technologies and providing the best-in-class service that they and their end-user's demand with inherent agility, Universal interoperability Data-driven capabilities

Modern streaming workflows have to be able to respond quickly to changing market dynamics, as well as be able to seize new opportunities as they arise. For that, they need to be based in the cloud. Software-defined and virtualized workflows provide a degree of responsiveness that is impossible to replicate in any other manner. For that reason, we are seeing more and more large-scale media enterprises pivot towards increasingly end-to-end cloud-based workflows.

Any IP, any protocol, any infrastructure; the most effective new streaming workflows will be IP-based and portable. The move towards IP workflows throughout the media industry is a generational shift being driven by numerous different factors from changes in viewing options to the adoption of hybrid network workflows, increased bit rates, enhanced monetization opportunities, and more.

Finally, it is important to consider the role of data analysis in ensuring QoE. What is required is better Root Cause Analysis to swiftly understand the causes of instability and failure, to get ahead of them and prevent them from happening in the first place. Increasingly utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning improves the accuracy of RCA, drives operational efficiency, and enables a predictive and proactive approach to solving streaming issues before they occur.

Working in live video has never been more complex, but it has also never been more exciting.

