Investors Bet Big on Amagi with $100 Million in Funding

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, announced today that Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and existing investor Premji Invest have collectively invested over $100 million in the company. The venture funds have bought out the stake held by Emerald Media (an investment platform backed by KKR) and Mayfield India. Nadathur Holdings continues as an existing investor.

The transaction heralds the coming together of best-in-class SaaS venture funds and one of the largest media SaaS companies globally to further accelerate the tremendous momentum for the $50 billion cloud-based video content creation, distribution, and monetization market. The partnership will provide media companies the much-needed agility and efficiency to succeed in the traditional broadcast and the evolving OTT and streaming TV universe.

“Amagi will immensely benefit from the collective experience of Accel, Avataar, Norwest, and Premji Invest in rapidly scaling our business and expanding our global footprint,” said Baskar Subramanian, Amagi co-founder and CEO. “Their deep understanding of B2B SaaS models will help us enhance value for our customers and partners. This will further nurture an entrepreneurial spirit in our employees, which is critical to building and embracing new technologies to solve complex business challenges.”

With over 800 channels on its platform, including playout and redundancies, Amagi has emerged as one of the largest cloud deployment partners in the world, with distribution in 40 countries across cable, connected TV, and OTT. In addition, it has developed deep technical integration with ad-supported platforms such as The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Plex, Redbox, STIRR, VIZIO, Xumo, and other top 30 OTT platforms, providing one of the most comprehensive distribution coverages for content owners to reach their audiences in the US, LatAm, Europe, and Asia.

Amagi has established itself as the de facto SaaS platform for media brands resulting in significant growth in the last three years. The company’s revenues have grown by 136% in the fiscal ending March 21. This momentum continues, driven by 44% YoY growth in new customers, including marquee brands such as NBCUniversal, USA Today, and ABS-CBN. Amagi enables up to 40% savings in cost of operations as compared to traditional delivery models. As ad spends shift to connected TV and OTT, Amagi enables customers to effectively monetize their content libraries with its new product introductions. The company has been delivering 5-10x growth in ad impressions for some of its top customers.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice Media, and Warner Media.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

