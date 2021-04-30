nanocosmos Introduces nanoMeet, an Ultra-Low Latency Live Streaming/Conferencing Solution

nanocosmos has revealed the latest offering in its low-latency lineup: nanoMeet. nanoMeet is a browser-based video-conferencing and collaboration platform, which integrates with nanoStream Cloud for seamless interactive live streaming - ideal for businesses and anyone looking to address large numbers of people.

nanoMeet enables enterprises to create branded video meeting rooms as well as host and broadcast them right on their own sites, all increasing engagement with audiences. In addition to virtual meetings, nanoMeet enables live streaming through its nanoStream Cloud integration, enabling interaction with thousands of participants. On the flip side, nanoMeet can be used for a “watch party” where members of a video conference can communally watch an incoming stream. nanoMeet is an ideal solution for a new breed of ‘hybrid’ events - a blending of real life and online, which is a trend emerging from the pandemic, blending the desire to meet in person with the flexibility and inclusiveness of sharing online content to a wider audience.

Access to meetings couldn’t be simpler - participants are invited with secure, time-sensitive tokens which offer a direct link to the event. This is ideal for large audience interaction and minimises access issues.

“We’re really excited to be adding nanoMeet to our low-latency product lineup. With such a broad range of applications, advanced functionality, and complete custom branding we’re certain that businesses, the public sector, and those in the arts, but especially platform operators will love it”, says Oliver Lietz, Managing Director at nanocosmos.

nanoMeet, and its seamless integration with the rest of nanocosmos’ products, represents a great opportunity for a host of sectors - both public and private - with low-latency meetings and streams ideal for uses such as town hall meetings, corporate webcasts, expert sessions, press briefings, conferences and much more. Knowing that security is a top concern for any enterprise, nanoMeet also uses time-sensitive token links that can be used to provide secure access, if required.

Beyond boardrooms and town halls, this new offering from nanocosmos can also be used in live events such as concerts or standup comedy events for audience interactivity.

Technical Breakdown

nanoMeet is a browser-based live video and collaboration platform, connected to the ultra-low latency live streaming solution nanoStream Cloud, based on a custom version of Jitsi Meet. Online Samples, Code Snippets, web API enable the administrator to customize brand, choose server location (EU, US), manage secure tokens and invite participants with differing access rights. Once nanoMeet is embedded into a web page, invitees can join using their time-sensitive token. Meetings can be streamed in ultra-low latency and shared with a large audience enabled by the nanoStream Cloud solution.

nanoMeet is supported by web services for 24/7 usage anywhere in the world and offers sample pages to set up and use nanoMeet virtual rooms.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

