Global CTV Impressions Up 60%, According to Innovid Study

Innovid, the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced its Global Omni-Channel Benchmarks Report, which represents the most complete view of video advertising data available in the industry and includes display advertising data to give marketers an omni-channel view of the state of advertising. The report reveals that in 2020, connected TV (CTV) accounted for 40% of all video impressions, up from 31% the year before, highlighting the significant consumer shift from linear to CTV during the pandemic.

"As brands look to build deeper relationships with consumers, it's important to consider the shift to CTV and the opportunity that arises when the largest screen in the home is now addressable," said Jessica Hogue, GM Measurement & Analytics at Innovid. "Brands need integrated solutions designed with TV at the center to personalize, deliver, and measure ads across every screen and device."

Some of the report's key takeaways and findings include:

CTV Skyrockets, Mobile Climbs, and PC Hangs On

Global CTV impressions saw a 60% year-over-year increase. Outside of North America, LATAM was the leader in CTV impression share growth.

Mobile hangs on to its top position, with 43% of global video impressions and 68% of global display impressions while PC impressions continue to dip, resulting in just a 16% share of global video impressions and a 32% share of global display impressions

Programmatic Energizes Omni-Channel Marketing

Across all video impressions, those served via programmatic publishers saw a 54% year-over-year increase.

Programmatic impressions served to CTV increased by over 200% year-over-year.

Advanced Creative Boosts Agility, Engagement, and Loyalty

In March, Innovid saw more advertisers swapping out creative across all formats. In H2, Innovid recorded a 100% growth in dynamic creative video impressions. Brands were clearly leaning on dynamic creative to stay nimble and swap out messaging as quickly as situations changed.

In terms of category, retail, auto, and CPG were the top verticals leveraging advanced creative last year.

Advanced creative video formats generated a 309% lift in engagement and an average of 34 additional seconds earned.

For display, dynamic creative generated a 37% lift in CTR over standard display -- a number that jumps to 82% on mobile devices.

"The past year upended the way we engage with content, and brands have had to adjust their strategies accordingly," added Hogue. "This report reveals that brands leaned on omni-channel solutions and advanced creative over the past year to navigate the pandemic. Programmatic also grew amid marketer demands for greater flexibility during this time. Even as the world starts to look more like pre-lockdown life, the consumer shift to streaming is here to stay. We anticipate brands will lean in to omni-channel strategies more after learning so much about their audience and the opportunities available with CTV."

The study analyzed nearly 250 billion video and display advertising impressions served on Innovid’s platform, between January 1 and December 31, 2020. Researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile the most complete picture of video and display advertising in terms of benchmarks and insights globally.

You can read the full Innovid Global Omni-Channel Benchmarks Report here.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles