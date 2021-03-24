Datazoom Launches Streaming Video Datatecture

Datazoom, an enterprise video data platform, today announced the release of the industry's first Streaming Video Datatecture and microsite, an effort to inventory the core components, services, technologies, and companies that come together to create the streaming video industry. The goal is to create content and other resources that offer insights and observations about the different levels of the datatecture and how they all fit together to create the data fabric of streaming video.

"There is perpetual complexity in video streaming, and that means that decisions must be continually made by both people and computers. But just how informed are these decisions?" says Diane Strutner, Datazoom CEO. "Data ultimately serves as a record of decisions, and outcomes. To be "data-driven" intrinsically implies that not only you have data, but also that you know what it means, where it came from, how it got there, what factors influenced it, before acting on it. Our goal is to map out the ‘data architecture' of video streaming so that content providers and vendors alike can build businesses and supporting technology stacks that are truly driven by data."

The streaming video datatecture consists of three core functional areas, outlined below, which become divided into sub-groups, then categories, and lastly the leading provider companies within each category.

Infrastructure

This portion of the datatecture represents companies who offer services and technologies that are fundamental to streaming activities such as IaaS, compute resources, databases, and storage.

Operations

This portion of the datatecture represents companies who largely provide services to collect, analyze, and visualize data from within the streaming technology stack and user engagement with the content.

Workflow

This portion of the datatecture represents companies and technologies that are core to the very business of streaming encompassing everything from encoding and content transformation to delivery and monetization.

"Streaming is complex and we wanted to create a resource to help the industry come together in one spot," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director, Streaming Video Alliance. "The unique challenge with video is it's not just a system under a single entity's control, it's a system that has control spread throughout many entities. The Streaming Video Datatecture and site capture this and provide a resource for all those involved. Each of the company's products, services, or technologies contributes data to the overall picture of the streaming platform's performance and efficiency."

"The Streaming Video Datatecture and microsite is a great resource to help our industry better understand the landscape companies and technologies, differentiate between product and solution categories, and identify competitive solutions," says Brenton Ough, CEO & Co-Founder at Touchstream. "This will provide much-needed visibility into who is doing what out there, and clarity on how all these technologies converge to support streaming video companies end-to-end."

Resources:

To see the Streaming Video Datatecture, visit https://datatecture.datazoom.io/

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

