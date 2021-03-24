Tremor Video Announces TV Intelligence Solution

Tremor Video, the leading programmatic video platform, today announced the upcoming launch of its data-driven TV Intelligence offering. Building upon Tremor International Ltd. (AIM: TRMR)’s continued growth and proven experience in the realms of Connected TV (CTV) and addressable TV retargeting, this solution will allow advertisers to reach the most relevant consumers with precision using a greater breadth and depth of audience data assets.

"For years, Tremor has been a trusted source of innovation within TV and cross-screen video advertising, and this announcement represents the next phase of our leadership within this ever-evolving space," said Ofer Druker, CEO, Tremor International. "We're excited that our enhanced offerings will empower our clients to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to reaching modern TV audiences in impactful and measurable ways."

Launching this May, Tremor Video's TV Intelligence solutions will leverage an expansive set of television viewing and audience data coupled with captivating video creative to support advertisers’ TV and cross-device media strategies. Key benefits will include:

Precision-Based Audience Reach: Blended ACR and set-top box data across a nationally representative U.S. TV viewing footprint comprised of more than 12 million households and 100 million addressable devices in the U.S. and the ability to scale audience reach at the regional level, with plans to increase this scale via the integration of additional data sources

Blended ACR and set-top box data across a nationally representative U.S. TV viewing footprint comprised of more than 12 million households and 100 million addressable devices in the U.S. and the ability to scale audience reach at the regional level, with plans to increase this scale via the integration of additional data sources Rich Data Sets: Wide breadth and depth of predictive, granular audience data via Tremor Video’s DMP can be coupled with TV viewing data— including program-level CTV data segments— to reach the most relevant and responsive consumers

Wide breadth and depth of predictive, granular audience data via Tremor Video’s DMP can be coupled with TV viewing data— including program-level CTV data segments— to reach the most relevant and responsive consumers Programmatic Execution: Managed service, self-service, and hybrid platforms maximize the efficiency, speed, and precision of campaign delivery across an expansive supply network fueled by deep and direct media relationships

Managed service, self-service, and hybrid platforms maximize the efficiency, speed, and precision of campaign delivery across an expansive supply network fueled by deep and direct media relationships Actionable Analytics : Advanced and customizable measurement solutions that can actively inform campaign planning and optimization coupled with an ability to track campaign performance across the full spectrum of priority KPIs, from top-funnel to bottom-funnel

: Advanced and customizable measurement solutions that can actively inform campaign planning and optimization coupled with an ability to track campaign performance across the full spectrum of priority KPIs, from top-funnel to bottom-funnel Customized Client Service : Experienced team of experts committed to developing campaign strategies unique to the nuanced objectives and needs of each individual client, not a one-size-fits-all service

: Experienced team of experts committed to developing campaign strategies unique to the nuanced objectives and needs of each individual client, not a one-size-fits-all service High-Performance Infrastructure: Agile, high-bandwidth technology designed to scale & optimize campaign delivery for greater efficiency. Infrastructure is managed by cross-functional product operations, systems engineering, IT, analytics and client success teams, with plans to expand staffing to meet client demand in 2021.

Tremor Video entered the TV space in 2016 and its marketplace position was strengthened by acquiring RhythmOne in 2019 and Unruly in 2020. Now, as Tremor International, the company offers an end-to-end technology platform—including its managed and self-service DSP, premium supply footprint, and centralized data management platform (DMP)—in addition to its robust CTV/ video solutions. According to recent studies by independent third parties, Unruly is recognized as a leading supply platform, ranking as the #1 direct CTV supply partner among Roku’s key app categories and also as a top ten global SSP in terms of reach as validated by sellers.json.

