Product Spotlight: Magewell Ultra Encode

Product Overview

Supporting multiple encoding formats – including H.264, H.265, NDI®|HX – and a wide array of delivery protocols, Magewell’s Ultra Encode family of universal live media encoders offers video professionals and systems integrators a flexible and affordable encoding solution for applications ranging from live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production workflows.

While Magewell’s Ultra Stream encoders continue to be extremely popular for users with fairly straightforward live streaming needs, integrators and high-end production professionals may require advanced capabilities such as additional formats or protocols and higher bitrates. Ultra Encode delivers these enhanced features in an exceptionally versatile platform that is ideal not only for live streaming, but also for other professional applications such as local or remote production workflows.

Versatile Uses

Ultra Encode features H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) video compression for live streaming delivery, letting users choose their preferred balance between broader viewing device compatibility and higher quality/bitrate efficiency. The new encoder also supports a flexible range of streaming protocols including RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP, RTP, HLS, and SRT. Configurable presets enable easy streaming to YouTube™ Live, Facebook™

Live, Twitch™, or custom targets, with select protocols allowing simultaneous streaming to multiple destinations using independent encoding parameters for each stream.

Combinations such as H.265 compression and the SRT protocol are ideal for remote production and contribution, enabling reliable and secure delivery of high-quality, bandwidth-efficient live streams even over unpredictable networks like the Internet. For IP production workflows, Ultra Encode supports second-generation NDI|HX, the lower-bitrate mode in NewTek’s popular NDI® IP media transport technology. The bandwidth-friendliness of NDI|HX enables it to be transmitted wirelessly over Ultra Encode’s built-in Wi-Fi support, maximizing flexibility in on-site production and monitoring workflows. Ultra Encode units can be combined with Magewell’s multi-format Pro Convert decoders for robust, end-to-end, live media transport in either NDI|HX or streaming formats.

Technical Specs

Two initial Ultra Encode models – the Ultra Encode HDMI and Ultra Encode SDI – offer a choice of HDMI or 3G-SDI input and loop-through interfaces. Both models can encode and stream content up to 1080p60 at bitrates up to 16Mbps, while the Ultra Encode HDMI also accepts 4K HDMI inputs, down-converting them automatically to HD. Embedded audio is complemented by analog, line-level audio input and output connections.

In addition to Wi-Fi, the encoder offers an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port for wired networking. Ultra Encode’s compact, camera-mountable metal chassis measures 4.2 inches (106.7mm) square with a height of one inch (25.4mm). The encoder can be configured and controlled through an intuitive, browser-based Web interface or programmatically via HTTP-based APIs, providing developers and systems integrators with exceptional deployment flexibility and integration possibilities.

The Ultra Encode family is distributed in North America and South America by Mobile Video Devices (MVD).

