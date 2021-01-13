Remote Production Workflows Will Continue to Evolve in 2021

Making predictions for 2021 seems rather trite after 2020 reminded us that everything can change in an instant worldwide. Before looking towards the future, everyone involved in streaming media should take pride that their past efforts play an important role in helping many people connect, communicate, and cope during the pandemic. From visionaries who conceived of key technologies years ago; to product vendors who made those foundations practical for users; to producers and distributors who use these advances to share their message – all helped make the past year just a bit more tolerable for many people.

Even with vaccines arriving, the increased adoption of streaming is here to stay. Being so immersed in the technology ourselves, it's easy to forget that many people were still reluctant to start streaming, both on the content creation side and as their primary viewing platform. The pandemic forced many of them to try streaming, and now that they’re comfortable with it, they'll likely stick with it.

On the production side, the pandemic similarly accelerated the transition from legacy infrastructures to IP-based workflows. Solutions supporting protocols such as SRT, NDI, and SMPTE ST-2110 enable the flexibility and efficiency needed for evolving remote production workflows. Even as entertainment productions return to studios, we expect more will be produced remotely or in hybrid workflows now that they have proven successful.

On the technology front, the ongoing roll-out of 5G technology will further enhance remote production, while AI will continue to expand into more facets of production workflows. Solutions that blend GPU, CPU and FPGA-based processing power with AI will bring new capabilities and efficiencies to content creation.

As always, Magewell is committed to ongoing technology innovation. But as exciting as technology is, it's just a means towards a bigger goal – the ability of streaming to empower people.

MAGEWELL.COM

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles