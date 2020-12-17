Haivision Completes IPO; Debuts on Toronto Stock Exchange

Mirko Wicha, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Haivision?is a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. The Company's connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. Haivision provides high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at https://www.haivision.com/

“Mission-critical real-time IP video is transforming the way organizations operate and promotes better informed decision making. Haivision is at the heart of the accelerated adoption of IP video across all industries,” said Mirko Wicha, President and CEO of Haivision. “Listing on the TSX heralds in the next phase of our evolution, will continue to drive our innovation in live IP video and cloud networking and accelerate our growth” added Wicha.

Haivision intends to use the proceeds related to this initial public offering (IPO) to fund selective strategic acquisitions, accelerate the introduction of new products and services, and fund expansion of its global operations.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.