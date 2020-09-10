AVOD Services' Appeal is Growing, says Tubi/OnePoll Study

Tubi today released new research, conducted online in conjunction with third-party research firm OnePoll, that found free streaming options are rapidly taking hold with Americans in this second wave of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. One in four Americans ages 18-34 stated that they’ve canceled a Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) streaming service in favor of using an Ad Supported Video On Demand (AVOD) streaming service in the past few months. In addition, 37% surveyed would try a new streaming service with ads to discover new content.

Free streaming has never mattered more—three in ten survey respondents face financial difficulties that are causing them to reevaluate their subscription streaming services. To save money, one in four started a free trial and cancelled it before paying the subscription fee, with the average person who employs this tactic doing so three times. Meanwhile, 17% have shared passwords with others in order to gain access to streamers they don’t subscribe to, with 38% of respondents 18-24 and 31% of 25-34 participating in password swaps.

The survey also showed that streaming has continued to boom with social distancing practices still in place, with over half of respondents (52%) stating that they streamed more than they would in a typical summer due to stay-at-home restrictions with COVID-19. Over the past two months alone, the average person has binged four shows and watched 20 movies. Americans ages 25-34 increased their streaming the most this summer, with the average respondent watching an additional four hours of content a day on top of what they were watching at the start of quarantine in March or April.

Streaming has also continued to be a resource for parents with children at home, as two in five parents – nearly half – estimate that their child is streaming more now than when the pandemic started. With many activities canceled this summer because of COVID-19, a third of parents were dependent on streamers to keep their child busy. At the same time, over half (55%) think that TV has become an educational tool to keep their child learning when school is not open.

Consumers are certainly on the hunt for something to watch—two in five respondents (39%) are struggling to find new content on streamers after exhausting options earlier in quarantine, leading 35% to try a new streaming service to find different content. With over 23,000 movies and television shows from over 200 content partners, including nearly every major studio, Tubi has something for everyone, giving fans an easy way to discover new content, absolutely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/

Research Methodology

The study, which was conducted online in conjunction with third-party research firm OnePoll, surveyed a panel of 2,000 nationally representative Americans. The research was carried out from August 7 through 12, 2020.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

