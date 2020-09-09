Verizon Media Partners with the NFL on Two New Fan Experiences This Season

Today, Verizon Media, a leader in innovation, content and commerce, announced the launch of two new Yahoo features,“Watch Together” and “Yahoo Sports PlayAR.”

Watch Together

The new Yahoo feature Watch Together, is a co-viewing experience designed to innovate live events by providing fans the ability to co-watch, interact and immerse themselves in entertainment events ranging from sports to music. Leveraging Verizon Media’s technology, Watch Together creates a personalized fan community of friends and family. The NFL is the first launch partner for Watch Together. This co-watching experience will be available on the Yahoo Sports app.

At this unprecedented time in sports, Watch Together for NFL Live on Yahoo Sports will give fans the ability to invite up to three family and friends to watch live local and primetime NFL games on their phones through a synchronized livestream, creating an interactive, virtual experience that lets viewers feel like they are watching the game together. Watch Together will debut during 2020 NFL Kickoff on September 10 as the Super Bowl LIV Champions Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Watch Together is a result of Verizon Media and NFL’s innovative spirit to deliver next-gen experiences that create connection and community,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Verizon Media. “Leveraging Verizon Media’s ecosystem, technology and streaming capabilities, we have the unique ability to create powerful and immersive entertainment experiences of the future like no other.”

NFL Live on Yahoo Sports delivers a robust digital lineup of live NFL in-market and national games during the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LV for free on users’ phones and tablets on Verizon Media mobile properties including the Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Sports app and AOL app. For the first time this season, Yahoo Mail users will also benefit from NFL Live on Yahoo Sports. A brand-new Videos tab on the Yahoo Mail iOS and Android app will feature the NFL live local and primetime NFL games right from your inbox.

In addition to Verizon Media mobile properties, live local and primetime games will also be available for free on NFL mobile properties, including the NFL App, the NFL Fantasy App and Club mobile sites and apps for their respective games.

Yahoo Sports PlayAR

New this season, Yahoo Sports will enhance its game center experience with an innovative augmented reality experience, “Yahoo Sports PlayAR.” “Yahoo Sports PlayAR” will provide fans with the ability to see graphical replays of key plays across all games in near real-time by layering the NFL’s Next Gen Stats proprietary tracking data on-screen with enhanced games stats for players who are part of the play. Fans can begin to experience “Yahoo Sports PlayAR” for Sunday’s live NFL match-ups on Yahoo Sports.

Download the Yahoo Sports app to experience free football this season on IOS and Google Play and activate location services to watch live games. Follow us @YahooSports & @YahooSportsNFL.

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

