Lightcast.com: View from the Top 2020

The Big Pivot for Gatherings

2020 has left few industries unaltered, but verticals driven by gatherings of people were forced to pivot stronger than others. For many event-organizers this automatically meant turning to streaming, and rapidly!

At Lightcast.com we had the privilege to have an extensive suite of products and services turnkey ready for a mass of event-driven organizations to launch virtual streaming services through multi-screen and OTT experiences for attendants, customers and followers.

Ranging from turnkey PPV products with instant multi-platform and OTT authentication across all major devices and platforms, to instant multi-platform subscriber authentication and subscription processing, to innovative ad-driven models – event organizers have a wide range of tools available for rapid launch and monetization.

Launching new, alternative business models through video streaming, with immersive, multi-screen experiences and optional interactive tools for viewers to engage before, during and following, live-events, has been a lifeline for many event organizers during times of social distancing.

No doubt that humanity will defeat virus threats and gatherings will resume as nothing replaces the energy of a crowd in a stadium, or the social interaction between humans. But consumer habits have changed forever nonetheless and virtual experience of live-events through OTT streaming will be here to stay.

This article is Sponsored Content

