Streaming Media West is Going Virtual

Boy, I miss the beach. Huntington Beach, in particular, where we've held Streaming Media West four out of the last five years. And for a while there—for about 7 minutes in May when it looked like our government might marshall the resources and our citizens might rise to the challenge to stop the spread of COVID-19—it looked like we might be headed back to the beach this October.

Needless to say, that's not happening, and given the state of the nation right now, we're all happy to do the right thing and not gather in person. But that doesn't mean there's no Streaming Media West at all. Just as we did when we had to cancel Streaming Media East in May, we're replacing it with a virtual version—Streaming Media West Connect—that offers some of the highlights of what you might have gotten in person.

And for Streaming Media West, which will run from September 29 to October 2, we'll be presenting even more sessions than we did for East. Here's what's on tap:

The State of the Streaming Market

CMAF and the Future of OTT

Accessible Online Video Programming and User Interfaces: What's Required by the FCC?

Creating Personalized OTT Channels

Where the Puck is Going: What's Next for Esports & Sports Streaming

Thriving as an independent in a World of OTT Acquisitions

Designing a Live Event Workflow

Building an OTT Service People Want

Live Streaming in the "New Normal"

How to Become a Remote Production Ninja

Streaming Ad Tech Relationship Advice

OTT Monetization Models

Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Crisis

Plus, we'll be offering the Content Delivery Summit on October 5, and several Streaming Media University Workshops that week as well (we'll be announcing the topics for those later this week).

If you're interested in speaking at Streaming Media West or Content Delivery Summit, you can fill out a proposal here. Please note that due to the limited number of speaking slots available, we will give preference to content publishers and media companies rather than vendors. If you're a vendor interested in sponsoring (many sponsorships come with speaking slots), you'll find that information here.

Registration is open now, and all sessions are free except for the Streaming Media University Workshops. You can even watch from the beach.

