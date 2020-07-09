Haivision's Teltoo Acquisition Adds WebRTC and P2P to Its SRT Offerings

For the last few years, much of Haivision's focus has been on SRT, the video transport protocol it helped pioneer. With the newly announced acquisition of of Teltoo, Haivision is expanding its ecosystem to include peer-to-peer (P2P) and WebRTC-enabled real-time video delivery, giving it an end-to-end low latency proposition for both contribution and delivery.

The acquisition, announced today, enables Haivision to apply its machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities against real-time network analytics to optimize complete edge-to-edge low latency video workflows. Haivision plans to retire the Teltoo name and integrate the technology into existing and new products, according to Mahmoud J. Al-Daccak, Chief Technology Officer and EVP Product Development. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The Teltoo technology fits perfectly with Haivision products and will be integrated within Haivision's broadcast and enterprise solutions to provide a scalable and sustainable mechanism for broad-scale, low latency live video delivery," says Al-Daccak.

Focused on scalable and sustainable internet delivery Teltoo's technology incorporates P2P, WebRTC, and advanced real-time network analytics to optimize video delivery for operators, media companies, and enterprises, according to a press release. The advanced P2P algorithms, enabled by WebRTC for ubiquitous low-latency browser support, significantly reduce the reliance on CDN distribution to the individual player, yielding lower latency and higher quality to each viewer while increasing reliability and reducing overall cost.

Al-Daccak offered a couple examples of how a Haivision customer might benefit from Teltoo's technology.

"For our enterprise customers, the Teltoo technology is ideal for overcoming a scaled audience where multicast is not viable. It also provides all the network analytics and device/player monitoring technology to assure cross-enterprise high quality live streaming," Al-Daccak says.

"For our broadcast and OTT customers, the Teltoo technology is a perfect complement to the LightFlow solution that Haivision acquired late last year and integrated with our SRT Hub cloud media routing solution," he says. "Extending our multi-CDN technology with decentralized peer-to-peer delivery is a natural fit and our AI team will be making the most out of the advanced network analytics to assure the optimal video quality and latency across delivery networks."

The Teltoo acquisition comes less than a year after Haivision's purchase of LightFlow Media Technologies. Like LightFlow, Teltoo is based in Madrid, Spain, and the Spain-based teams join Haivision's headquarters in Montreal and additional R&D offices in Portland, Chicago, and Hamburg. Teltoo was founded in 2016 by Sergio D. Coca, Miguel Coronado, and Pablo Hesse, and was a product of the Virgin Media/Techstars program. Initial investors in Teltoo included Liberty Global, Telefonica, and CableLabs

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned