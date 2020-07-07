NewTek Debuts Top-of-the-Line TriCaster 2 Elite Featuring Live Call Connect

Sweeping social changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have engendered a surge in streaming, even as the absence of in-person live events has necessitated a widespread shift to remote production. With the demand for live streaming growing across multiple verticals alongside dramatic changes in streaming workflows, all eyes turn to NewTek with the release of their first new TriCaster model in the COVID era to see how the company has addressed tectonic changes in the live production world.

By all appearances, the TriCaster 2 Elite, which enters the market at the top of the TriCaster line, has been expressly designed to meet the needs of live producers implementing remote and hybrid workflows. The new 32-input live production system offers integration with a range of web conferencing tools including Zoom Meeting, Skype, MS Teams, GoToMeeting, Tencent, and Discord. The TriCaster 2 Elite also marks the debut of NewTek's all-new Live Call Connect feature, which enables the system to pull in inputs from up to nine remote callers and integrate them into a live program produced in the system.

Live Call Connect supports all IP video sources including NDI, SRT, RTMP, RTP, HTTP, SRC, and smartphones. These, along with almost unlimited traditional SDI sources, can be accessed and used simultaneously, meaning show producers will be able to connect with in-studio guests and remote video callers without compromise or worrying about connectivity.

The TriCaster 2 Elite is powered by a high-speed 60x45 video crosspoint that includes 32 external inputs that automatically determine video format and resolutions up to 4Kp60. The system also features 8 configurable mix outputs in HD or 2 in 4Kp60, direct NDI outs of media players, multiple streaming encoders, continuous NDI conversion of all 8 SDI inputs, and 8 independently selectable recorders for immediate replay. The flexibility of the platform allows content creators to produce simultaneous mixes, deliver multiple 4K streams to different places at once, feed video walls, and accommodate separate branding and language packages, and record program and line cuts.

The TC2 Elite also affords 8 mix/effects (M/Es) with 4 layers each, enhanced by integration with Adobe® Creative Cloud tools. Visual storytelling automation tools with simplified teleprompter-based scripting with Microsoft Word document files are included as well. Virtual and augmented reality scenes can be rendered in real time from Adobe Photoshop files while non-standard framerate and aspect ratios such as 9:16 enable producers to deliver engaging content to a plethora of modern media screens. Other features include frame sync on every input, animated GIF support in buffers, social media publishing, audio mixing and routing, including support for DANTE and AES-67, among others.

The TriCaster 2 Elite is now shipping with an MSRP of $27,995. Information on additional features and complete specs are available at https://www.newtek.com/tricaster/elite/.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.