Current Challenges of Edge Delivery

Steve Miller-Jones: The key, as has been pointed out, is really the simple integration. So, if you want to use compute in five different locations, are they all the same provider? Can you do it all at once, or do you have to do it five times? And that abstraction is really where the innovation and the future of things are. How do you know, If you're using Terraform today to manage your distribution, your deployments? Can you also bake in with a pretty simple set of executions and access to a set of edge locations that may have some slightly different underlying hardware,. But you don't have to care about that. That's the challenge that the service providers, such as Limelight, are looking at doing in order to understand that complexity and bring that to the market. And I think that level of integration is what the opportunity is, and also what the challenge for everyone is today. Can I adopt edge? Well, do I have to integrate with five different operators?

Dom Robinson: Yeah, we're not quite to "write once, run everywhere." We're kind of at "write once, run everywhere within a certain set of parameters."

Steve Miller-Jones: Well, I think it also requires subtle changes in software. What if your application isn't built that way today? How much of your time do you then spend on rewriting that way? So you have to get back to the business problem. What's the key element that's driving me that says, "I need to gain that additional performance benefit either from introspection or to improve the quality of my login process or my search or whatever your business problem is that you have a performance challenge with that will drive your move towards the edge. And for us as a content industry, we can't forget. We can't be totally technology-led anymore. This is about saying "We need to solve a performance problem, so let's go solve it." And if the edge is the right answer and we can make it work for people, then it will get used. If it's just a let's shoehorn this into this hole, then it won't get used."

