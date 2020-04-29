Announcing Streaming Media East Connect

We can't meet in Boston as planned for Streaming Media East, so we're bringing the conference to you online June 2-5 with Streaming Media East Connect, a series of 10 webinars covering everything from encoding and latency to live streaming and a look at the challenges and opportunities our industry has faced in light of the coronavirus pandemic. We'll also be taking Streaming Media University online with deep-dive workshops May 26-29, and presenting a full day of content-delivery discussion with the Content Delivery Summit on June 1.

We know your time is more valuable than ever, and so we've selected some of the highlights from the original Streaming Media East program for Streaming Media East Connect, and added a couple of new panels based on current events:

AV1: A Reality Check

Latency Still Sucks (And What You Can Do About It)

Is Too Much Choice No Choice at All? What Consumers Want in the Era of Peak TV

OTT Workflow Integration Best Practices

The Inside Scoop: Talk Tech with Industry Leaders

Education Video Takes Center Stage

Live Streaming in a Changing World

Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Crisis

We've still got a few openings for panelists, so if you're interested in joining us as a speaker, contact me at erics@streamingmedia.com. These panels also have spots set aside for vendor participation; contact Joel Unickow at joel@streamingmedia.com for more information.

In addition to the above panels, we are including two presentations:

How to Fine-Tune Your Encoding with Objective Quality Metrics

How to Optimize Your Live Streaming Workflow

All of these sessions are free to attend. For more information, check out the full program; to register, click here.

The Content Delivery Summit is also free to attend. Chair Dom Robinson has put together what amounts to a day-long discussion that highlights every element of the content delivery ecosystem, from energy, submarine, and fiber interconnect to edge compute. You can find the full program here; scroll down to Monday, June 1 for the Content Delivery Summit agenda.

The Streaming Media University workshops are three-hour presentations from Jan Ozer, Robert Reinhardt, and Nadine Krefetz, and are $199 each:

Introduction to ABR Production and Delivery

Cloud Streaming Media Tools

Key Encoding Skills, Technologies, and Techniques

A Beginner's Guide to FFmpeg

FFmpeg Advanced: Working with Multiple Sources, Inputs, and Outputs

We hope you can join us online for some or all of these sessions, and we look forward to meeting again in person for Streaming Media West, which is set for October 5-7 in Huntington Beach, Calif. You can register risk-free until August 1.

